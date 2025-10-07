Analyst calls out Clippers' drastic attempt to quash Kawhi Leonard controversy with YouTube blockout 

Former ESPN personality Pablo Torre has unveiled mountains of evidence of the LA Clippers' alleged scheme to circumvent the salary cap and pay Kawhi Leonard off the books.Leonard reportedly got a no-show endorsement deal with a now-bankrupt company called Aspiration. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer poured in just the exact amount of money Leonard needed to be paid, even after the company was under investigation by the federal government.As such, the league is now conducting an investigation, and, according to NBA insider Tom Haberstroh, the Clippers' silence says a lot.He took to social media to call them out for not uploading a single video of Media Day to their YouTube challenge:&quot;NEW: Amid Kawhi investigation, the LA Clippers' YouTube channel suddenly went dark -- just in time for Media Day. Only team to do that. Last year, they posted numerous Media Day press conference videos,&quot; Haberstroh denounced on October 2.The days have gone by, and the Clippers are still radio silent:&quot;One week later, the Clippers' YouTube is still dark. After vowing they have nothing to hide, they're the only team in the NBA whose YT channel has not posted Media Day content,&quot; he added in a follow-up tweet. While there needs to be a presumption of innocence, Torre's investigation has unearthed several smoking guns. It doesn't look good for Ballmer, Leonard and the Clippers, especially considering that his uncle, Dennis Robertson, tried to pull off something similar multiple times and with several teams during his free agency.The Clippers will still host the All-Star GameHowever, despite the multiple precedents, a previous investigation, and the team's inability to convincingly deny accusations, Commissioner Adam Silver has no plans to move the 2026 All-Star Game, which will take place at the Clippers' Intuit Dome:&quot;There's no contemplation of moving the All-Star game, and planning for the All-Star game and the surrounding activities are operating completely independently of the ongoing investigation,&quot; Silver said, per USA Today.Salary cap circumvention is considered a cardinal sin in the NBA. The only previous instance in which a team was found guilty of that led to hefty fines, suspensions, a contract being voided, and the team being stripped of a plethora of draft selections.The league, just like the Clippers, will most likely try to play this down and not talk about it until there's more information. But after several episodes of Pablo Torre's podcast and dozens upon dozens of documents, the paper trail doesn't look good for them.