“They keep trying to find ways to disrespect greatness instead of appreciating it” – NBA analyst disapproves NBA survey for best small forwards, says it’s outrageous to rank LeBron James behind Luka Doncic

The annual NBA GM Survey is out for the 2022-23 season. General managers around the league voted anonymously on 50 different topics. As these are the people who are tasked with building teams that can possibly win a championship, this may be one of the most expert observations that we will see before the season starts.

Part of the list ranked the NBA’s Small Forwards. The top four players listed as

1. Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets

2. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

3. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

4. LeBron James – LA Lakers

On FS1’s Undisputed analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe took exception to the list and its rankings. It is no secret that Sharpe really loves LeBron James and considers him the greatest player of all-time. He doesn’t appreciate Luka being on the list because he feels that Doncic should be classified as a point guard.

Where does Sharpe think James should be ranked? He feels that LeBron should be at number 1. He feels like the GMs are not appreciating King James even as he begins his 20th year in the league.

"They keep trying to find ways to disrespect greatness instead of appreciating it. I still believe LeBron James is the best SF in basketball, he can do things KD can't do." — @ShannonSharpe

Does LeBron Deserve Better than #4 in Small Forward Rankings

Could the analyst be speaking more with his personal feelings than with a critical eye? LeBron will turn 38 years old this season and expecting him to maintain a certain level of greatness is a huge ask. The general managers have a very high view of Doncic, who these very same experts believe will win the MVP this season. They also believe Luka to be the 2nd best point guard and 2nd best shooting guard.

Durant is ranked number 1 at the small forward position, which is what he was ranked in last year’s survey but this year it is with a much lower percentage of the vote. Will LeBron prove the naysayers wrong and rise above preseason expectations? Hopefully he can, for the sake of the Lakers, who the general managers do favor either having them finish 8th in the Western Conference.

Here is a link to the complete survey by the league's GMs from NBA.com

