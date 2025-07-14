Analyst pinpoints Luka Doncic and LeBron James' issue in chasing first NBA championship together

Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers to make the team competitive in the Western Conference. However, his presence alongside the evergreen LeBron James ended with a first-round defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs.

Ad

On Sunday's episode of Speak on FS1, analyst Emmanuel Acho pointed out the reason why the duo couldn't deliver an NBA championship in their first season together.

"If you're looking at the construction of NBA champions the last several years, if you look at the back court, you got dudes that can play defense," Echo said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Most analysts agree that the Lakers are legitimate contenders due to the offensive threats posed by James and Doncic. However, winning the franchise's 18th title is seen as unlikely since Doncic's poor defense and James' age are points of concern.

Doncic's lack of lateral quickness and inconsistent defensive effort made him a target in the playoffs. James, on the other hand, is 40 and can't shoulder defensive responsibilities like he used to back in his prime.

Ad

Last season, the Lakers lacked a potent center after losing Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. They brought in Deandre Ayton from the Portland Trail Blazers, but their bench and role players lacked consistency.

Luka Doncic's relationship with LeBron James per report

Luka Doncic was brought in to help the Lakers alongside LeBron James. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday about the duo's relationship. According to Shelburne, Doncic's agent, Lara Beth Seager, confirmed that they both have mutual respect and admiration for one another.

Ad

“Luka loves playing with LeBron and has learned so much from him," Beth Seager said. "He has nothing but the utmost respect for LeBron and considers it an honor to be his teammate.”

Expand Tweet

With the Lakers eyeing another championship title, a decision has to be made on the duo's future. While they enjoy playing together, the Lakers' quest for another title may see the duo separate, with James most likely one to depart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More