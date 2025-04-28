Analyst pulls no punches with damning Luka Doncic reality check at the expense of Anthony Edwards

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers are one loss away from getting eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. One former player-turned-analyst pulled no punches in his latest take about Doncic and Edwards.
On the Monday episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst discussed the Lakers' 116-113 loss in Game 4. Perkins praised "Ant-Man" and even predicted that the Timberwolves superstar will win an NBA championship first over "Luka Magic."
"Anthony Edwards is going to win a championship before Luka Doncic," Perkins said. (He) is built different. (He) is a better all-around basketball player than Luka Doncic."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
As things stand, Anthony Edwards is closer to winning a title than Luka Doncic. The LA Lakers are one loss away from going to the offseason, while the Minnesota Timberwolves could make the second round and wait for the winner of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series.
Edwards has been performing well in the first round, averaging 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on a 45.2% clip from the field, including 43.2% from beyond the arc.
On the other hand, Doncic has similar numbers, putting up 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 46.5% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range. Stephen A. Smith seemingly agreed with Kendrick Perkins' take because Edwards is the better defender.
Based on defensive ratings in the first four games of the series, Edwards is better than Doncic. Nevertheless, it should be pointed out that the Slovenian star made it to the NBA Finals last season with the Dallas Mavericks after beating Edwards and the Timberwolves in five games.
Luka Doncic's message ahead of must-win Game 5
The LA Lakers are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Luka Doncic isn't worried about their 3-1 predicament and is focused on just getting a win at home to keep their season alive.
"It's definitely disappointing, but we haven't lost nothing yet," Doncic said, according to Spectrum SportsNet. "It's first to 4 wins and we just gotta still believe."
LeBron James shared the same sentiment, focusing on getting a win in Game 5 rather than thinking about winning three straight. It's one game at a time for the purple and gold. And if there's anyone equipped to come back from a 3-1 deficit, it's "King James."
The four-time NBA champion famously led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the championship in 2016 after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.