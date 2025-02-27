Analyst shares honest feelings on why $53,827,872 star makes Lakers championship contenders: "It's not even about Luka exclusively nor LeBron"

Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho explained why he believes the LA Lakers are championship contenders. He praised guard Austin Reaves and declared him part of the big three alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

On Wednesday's episode of FS1's "The Facility," the Lakers' championship chances were discussed, and Acho suggested that LA is a contender because of their big three, which includes 26-year-old Reaves.

A clip of Acho's comments was posted by the show's account on X (formerly Twitter).

"The sky is the limit. But to me, it's not even about Luka exclusively nor LeBron," Acho said. "To me, Austin Reaves is what makes the Lakers championship contenders cause I would suggest the Lakers have a big three."

Acho compared James' previous championship squads, saying Reaves' numbers this season are better than the four-time MVP's former teammates, five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh.

Love recorded 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers' title run in 2016. Meanwhile, Bosh averaged 17.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.7 apg during the Miami Heat's back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

In comparison, Reaves is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

"Those are big three-caliber numbers," Acho said.

The sports analyst also said Reaves brings a vital dynamic to the Lakers, as he could carry the load for the first three quarters while 40-year-old James paces himself. Acho said James could then take over in the final period.

"I would suggest the Lakers are legit championship contenders," Acho added. "Because of Luka, check, because of LeBron, check. But now, you have a player who can carry the load over the first three quarters."

Reaves signed a four-year, $53,827,872 contract with LA in July 2023, per Spotrac. He is in the second year of the deal and is earning $12.9 million this season.

The 34-year-old Acho is a former NFL linebacker. After spending four seasons, he retired in 2015. He has since moved into broadcasting and is a co-host of "The Facility."

LeBron James hypes up Austin Reaves in Lakers win

LeBron James praised his LA Lakers teammate Austin Reaves after the latter's 32-point explosion in the 110-102 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 20.

James dropped 40 points in that game, but he praised Reaves via an Instagram story. The four-time NBA champion posted a meme from "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" with a caption:

"Austin Reaves is the truth," James wrote.

Reaves also dished out seven assists in that game and went 9-for-21 (2-for-8 on 3-pointers), including 12-for-13 from the line. Reaves recorded his fourth 30-point outing so far.

Reaves is having a career year while playing a key role in LA's success this season. The Lakers hold the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference with a 35-21 record.

