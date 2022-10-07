“Yeah I said it, Anthony Marshawn Davis Jr. that's my league MVP” – NBA analyst predicts his MVP for the season, expects him to be available throughout the season for the Lakers

On today’s Swagu & Perk podcast, co-host Kendrick Perkins, an NBA Analyst, gave his opinion on this year’s MVP race. When asked by co-host Marcus Spears, Perkins didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Yeah I said it Anthony Marshawn Davis Jr that's my league MVP” - Kendrick Perkins

Perkins appeared to be sure about his prediction citing Davis’ most recent preseason performance, where the Lakers forward had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Perkins felt like Davis looked strong and under new head coach Darvin Ham, things will be different for the Lakers big man. He also cited Davis’ goal of playing 82 games as an indicator that the MVP is on his mind.

Can Anthony Davis Stay Healthy to win MVP

If Anthony Davis is to win the MVP, he will have to do something that he has not shown himself capable of doing in the past few years and this is to stay healthy. In the last two years, Davis has only played in 76 total games out of a possible 154. The 8-time All-Star has never played in a complete 82 game season over his 10-year career. Out of his 10 seasons, there were only 2 seasons where Davis topped 70 games played and that was both the 2017 and 2018 seasons where he played 75. For the majority of his career, he has been around the 50 and 60 mark which won’t be enough to sway MVP voters.

Also, for Davis to have a shot at the award, the Lakers will have to be in contention. In the past few years since the 2020 Championship, the Lakers haven’t looked like serious title contenders, which has always been a factor in voting for who is the best player in the league.

There will be a lot of competition for the award this season. Players like Joel Emiid, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all vying for the award. Meaning, it will take a monster effort from Davis. Davis will also be competing in-house with teammate LeBron James, who will be presumed to have a chance at the award if the team finds success this year.

