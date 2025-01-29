Analyst urges Warriors to upgrade roster with hot Steph Curry take: "You will not have a player like Steph for a long time"

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have reached a crossroads regarding the franchise’s future due to their inconsistency this season. The Warriors started strong in their first 15 games before coming back down to earth.

Past the midway point of the season, the Warriors are 22-23 and sit 11th in a stacked Western Conference. They have the option to acquire another star to give Curry a chance at chasing his fifth championship.

Alternatively, they could decide to tank to snag a lottery pick in a good draft. However, NBA analyst Jason Timpf of The Volume is against tanking and believes the Warriors should go all in.

"You will not have a player like Steph for a long time, if ever again," Timpf said. "Even through tanking, you're not guaranteed to get a No. 1 pick who's gonna be the best player in the league."

"Who are the best players in the league right now? Nikola Jokic, second round pick, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) wasn't a Top 10 pick, Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) wasn't a Top 10 pick, even Luka (Doncic) was passed on by two teams."

Timpf added:

"There's a lot of luck involved in this. You happen to have Steph Curry. He's a unicorn in NBA history. When you're lucky enough to have one of those guys, you should make the most of it while you can."

At 36, Steph Curry ins one of the best players in the NBA. His production has dipped this season, but he also didn’t have a full offseason of rest after helping Team USA win gold at the 2024 Paris Oly.

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several players ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline. It remains to be seen whether general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. will make a move or stand pat and hope for the best.

Steph Curry doesn't want the Warriors to mortgage their future

Unlike other superstars, Steph Curry is not pressuring the Warriors’ front office to make a trade deadline move. He is thinking long-term and doesn’t want the team to mortgage its future for a slim chance at another championship.

"Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we're done," Curry told ESPN two weeks ago.

Among the Warriors' rumored trade targets are Jimmy Butler and Nikola Vucevic.

