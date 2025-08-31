"And they actually won wow": Fans react as Luka Doncic's Slovenia finally win in EuroBasket behind Lakers superstar's triple-double

Luka Doncic finally led Slovenia to its first win at EuroBasket 2025, taking down Belgium in his team’s third game at the tournament. Doncic and Co. entered Saturday’s match on the brink of elimination after losing their opening games of the tournament against Poland and France.Slovenia defeated Belgium 86-67 as Doncic recorded a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 9-for-23. The Lakers’ superstar has been excellent for his national team, scoring 39 points in a loss to France and 34 points against Poland.Unfortunately, his team hasn’t managed to match his effort, leading to Slovenia’s poor run at EuroBasket 2025. X account LakeShowYo highlighted Doncic's dominant performance in the win, drawing many reactions from fans.Some fans rejoiced at Luka Doncic's stellar output, while others were left shocked by the win.⊹ @htvznLINKand they actually won wowCurry Flurry 😈 @babyfacedubsLINK@LakeShowYo LUKA GONNA COMEBACK BETTER NEXT SEASON 😭😭😭77MAGIC🪄 @bashford04LINKBE READY!! YALL WILL LEARN