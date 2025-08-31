  • home icon
  "And they actually won wow": Fans react as Luka Doncic's Slovenia finally win in EuroBasket behind Lakers superstar's triple-double

"And they actually won wow": Fans react as Luka Doncic's Slovenia finally win in EuroBasket behind Lakers superstar's triple-double

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 31, 2025 14:21 GMT
France V Slovenia - Basketball, FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Group D. - Source: Getty
France V Slovenia - Basketball, FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Group D. - Source: Getty

Luka Doncic finally led Slovenia to its first win at EuroBasket 2025, taking down Belgium in his team’s third game at the tournament. Doncic and Co. entered Saturday’s match on the brink of elimination after losing their opening games of the tournament against Poland and France.

Slovenia defeated Belgium 86-67 as Doncic recorded a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 9-for-23. The Lakers’ superstar has been excellent for his national team, scoring 39 points in a loss to France and 34 points against Poland.

Unfortunately, his team hasn’t managed to match his effort, leading to Slovenia’s poor run at EuroBasket 2025. X account LakeShowYo highlighted Doncic's dominant performance in the win, drawing many reactions from fans.

Some fans rejoiced at Luka Doncic's stellar output, while others were left shocked by the win.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Sameer Khan
