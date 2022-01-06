“And more to come…what a start!” – Stephen Curry excited as the 2974 & Floyd Norman Collection’s NFT makes a hot start

After breaking the NBA's all-time record for 3-pointers, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made a special announcement to honor the accomplishment. He recently announced he would team with the Floyd Norman Collections to launch an NFT that paid tribute to the record-breaking 2,974th 3-pointer.

The basket on Dec. 14 surpassed the mark set by former NBA legend Ray Allen, and Curry has continued to add to that total (currently at 3,011 and counting).

Curry became another notable NBA star to jump into the "nonfungible token" world, which has begun to take the professional sports world by storm.

Curry took to Twitter on Wednesday to tease that more NFTs could be on the way in the near future:

"And more to come...what a start!"

Stephen Curry generating buzz on and off the court

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been impressive this year

The Golden State Warriors (29-7) hold the NBA's best record. Stephen Curry's consistent production has powered their season.

Curry's leap into the NFT world has been something that has apparently generated excitement. The "2974 Collection" announced on their social media that the project has been a big success.

The collective project has released dozens of NFTs and other memorabilia, including signed jerseys and basketballs, as well as contributing "millions to charity" since the release of the NFT two weeks ago. It looks as if Curry's tweet hints that more projects might be in discussion in the near future.

Curry finds himself in the middle of this year's MVP conversation. He's averaging 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42.7% (39.3% from 3-point range).

The Warriors selected Curry out of Davidson with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 draft. The 6-foot-3 Curry, the son of NBA veteran Dell Curry, has led the Warriors to three championships.

Curry has been the MVP twice and an All-Star seven times in his first 12 seasons. "Chef Curry" has led the league in scoring twice (including a career-best 32.0 ppg last season) and once in steals. "The Baby-Faced Assassin" was named a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team as this season began.

Curry signed a contract extension with Golden State in August. That four-year, $215 million extension runs through the 2025-26 season. He has already made $212 million with the Golden State Warriors (through this season).

