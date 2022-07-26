"And if you give me the moon, I’m gonna ask for one of the planets" - Shannon Sharpe speculates about the approach Brooklyn Nets are going to take in Kevin Durant trade talks

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly still looking for a way to trade Kevin Durant, but only if they get a truckload of assets in return. Brooklyn asked the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics for a king’s ransom.

"The Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe had an intriguing analysis of how the Nets handle the Durant trade negotiations. Here’s what Sharpe had to say on Brooklyn’s possible strategy regarding KD’s request for a change of scenery:

“I’m gonna ask for the heavens, the stars and the moon. And if you give me the moon, I’m gonna ask for one of the planets. I’m gonna keep asking for things, Skip [Bayless], so therefore there’s no possible way you can get Kevin Durant.

"And I’ll go back and say, ‘KD, we tried hard bruh.’ Knowing damn well you kept asking more and more! They gave you what you asked for in the beginning and then you add something on there."

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, they inquired about the Brooklyn Nets’ price for Durant. Nets GM Sean Marks reportedly asked for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and four first-round picks.

In short, the Nets wanted every asset that the Timberwolves had. Minnesota balked at the cost but gave up multiple assets for Gobert nonetheless, a deal that elevated KD’s worth.

Recent reports have also surfaced that the Boston Celtics have engaged the Nets in a Durant trade. Boston’s offer was former All-Star Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick. The Nets countered by requesting Marcus Smart, another rotational player and more draft picks in addition to the Celtics' original offer.

Boston Celtics fans and several basketball analysts are divided on how the Green Machine should move forward. Some call to complete the trade and give the Nets what they want, while others oppose the idea.

The Brooklyn Nets will take their time and wait for the right offer to come along. They may drive the price too high and keep KD together with Kyrie Irving, which may be what the Nets want.

The Brooklyn Nets could run it back with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could remain at The Barclays Center. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Based on several reports, Kyrie Irving has insisted on his willingness to play for the Brooklyn Nets with or without Kevin Durant. Next season will be a contract year for him, and he could play his best basketball in years.

The Nets will get back Joe Harris and Ben Simmons from their respective injuries. Harris will bring in more size and shooting from the perimeter. Simmons, on the other hand, will get to showcase his elite defense and savvy playmaking.

Brooklyn has already added versatile forwards Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren. The Nets’ supporting cast looks better than last season. The team could have a deep playoff run if Kevin Durant stays and plays with an engaged Kyrie Irving.

