"And I love your grandma too!!!, Hey Granny you’re the GREATEST!!" - LeBron James reacts to a wholesome video of a fan's grandmother calling him "the best"

LeBron James is currently preparing for next season during the ongoing offseason. During this time, James has shown a penchant for hopping onto social media to interact with his fans.

James has been prominent on Instagram and Twitter. He uses the latter prominently to interact with his large fan-following.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been making the most of his time off this year. The four-time NBA champion was seen responding to a tweet from a user who tweeted that his grandmother loved LeBron James.

Responding to the tweet, LeBron James wrote:

"And I love your grandma too!!! Hey Granny you’re the GREATEST!!"

The introduction of social media has granted celebrities with a platform to exercise free speech and push forward their own thoughts. It allows them to touch upon a number of topics across the spectrum due to its reach.

NBA stars of the 21st century have realised this platform is an effective way to stay connected with their community. The weight of their words also plays a vital role and has a large impact on their fans.

James is a regular user of the Bird app and has made his presence felt on the platform time and time again.

The greatest playoff performer of all time even provided supporters with his plans to acquire an NBA team when his career is all but said and done. The 'King' shared that he has his sights set on acquiring the NBA's new plans for a franchise in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 4-time NBA 'MVP' also shared his thoughts on the 2022 NBA Finals so far. Tweeting about the game regarding the Boston Celtics loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, James stated:

"Bad shot selection vs GS"

LeBron James, NBA Players and their social media influence

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four: LeBron James vs Kevin Durant

Athletes over the past seven years have made their voices heard over a number of issues that govern the world, including basketball.

Another star who has devoted his time to Twitter is Brooklyn Nets 'All-Star', Kevin Durant. 'KD' has been seen having a number of interactions and exchanges with the public regarding his postseason run. Fans have also commented on his overall skill level when it comes to the sport of basketball.

Not one to shy away from hurting an individual's feelings, Durant says it how it is, with no regard to the emotions surrounding the subject. He has developed a much-needed thick skin to deal with the pressures of today's world.

A plethora of NBA talent have made prominent names for themselves on social media applications. Their reputations have permitted them to commit themselves to various endorsements. These affiliations and alliances will essentially benefit them financially in the long run.

