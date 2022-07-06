"And I went stumbling, man; I’m just grateful she was there" - Klay Thompson hilariously recalls accidentally hitting a woman during the Golden State Warriors’ victory parade

Klay Thompson was the unquestioned MVP of the Golden State Warriors' victory parade. He showed a side that fans are still talking about weeks after the celebration ended.

Perhaps the biggest moment that occurred during the event was “Killa Klay” accidentally hitting a woman who went down after the tackle. In an episode of "Point Forward," Thompson hilariously recalled the incident that instantly went viral:

“I tried to do a little hop, skip and jump … and I went stumbling, man. I’m just grateful she was there. She really threw me the best assist I had in weeks. I was going down.”

(via The Point Forward Podcast)

Thompson suffered two gruesome injuries and spent more than two years in rehab. Although his play was often inconsistent last season, he was spectacular in several closeout games in the playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated by the Warriors due in part to “Game 6 Klay.”

The wild celebration showed a man who displayed raw emotions after everything he had gone through. He has now played in six NBA Finals, winning four.

Thompson said on the podcast that this was the title that felt so satisfying.

Before the big stumble during the parade, Thompson also lost his cap while riding his boat before the celebration. Here’s what the Golden State Warriors shooting guard said about the incident:

“The one really hurt, fellas. I had that hat with me from the closing second in the Garden 'til we went to Vegas 'til we landed back 'til that morning, and I woke up and like, ‘Imma boat to the parade. It doesn’t get more epic than that.’ And then I had to get humbled a little bit on my ride.

"We took like two laps and my boys were like, ‘Man, you gonna be late. Forget it. She gone.’”

(via @2cooI2blog)

Klay Thompson could be better next season

Klay Thompson is expected to be better next season. [Photo: SBNation]

Klay Thompson told Steph Curry right after winning the title against the Boston Celtics that all they did was hit 3-pointers and win championships. That was true, but it also oversimplified a few things.

"All we do is shoot threes and win championships!"

The five-time All-Star had an up-and-down season, which everyone expected. He struggled on defense, particularly against athletic opponents. In the NBA Finals, Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum went after him.

The majority of research suggests that players coming off injuries such as an Achilles or ACL will have improved performance metrics their 2nd season back: Klay Thompson should be even better next year.

Thompson only made 35.6% of his field-goal attempts in the championship round and fell short of an expected Game 6 explosion. His presence, however, was crucial for the Warriors. Despite his struggles, the Celtics and all their playoff opponents wouldn’t leave him alone.

Things could change for the better as he enters next season with a full training camp and preseason.

