"And they KILLED IT! So proud of my kids!" - LeBron James hypes up the young kids participating in mother Gloria James' fashion show

LeBron James expressed his delight at seeing the LeBron James Family Foundation Kids make their debut fashion show appearance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter to convey his thoughts, saying he was proud of them.

"And they KILLED IT!!! So proud of my kids!!!!"

The LeBron James Family Foundation invests in helping kids from LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio. It provides resources for them to succeed in school and beyond through its 'I Promise' program.

Through this foundation, James has been able to help thousands of kids from his hometown gain access to the latest educational methods. This will enable them to stay on pace with the modern-day requirements in their career fields.

James also announced that he will be playing this year's NBA All-Star game for the Kent State Scholars I Promise program on February 11th, during the All-Star draft.

LeBron James' mother Gloria hosts 'The House of Glo' fashion show to kickstart All-Star weekend in Cleveland

LeBron with his mother Gloria James [Source USA Today]

LeBron's mother, Gloria James, hosted 'The House of Glo' fashion show at Playhouse Square's State Theater on Friday. The fashion show's main goal was to celebrate African-American designers.

The show featured models, including children, teens, and adults. Celebrity stylist J. Bolin was the lead designer for the event.

LeBron James Family Foundation @LJFamFoundation Words can't describe how proud we are of our I Promise Village families for keeping their promise and walking with confidence and pride in front of an #NBAAllStar crowd. Thank you for empowering them Ms James. The moment you achieve something you never thought possible.

James will be playing in his 18th All-Star game in the city, where he won a championship ring back in 2016. The Akron-native was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the #1 pick in 2003.

He played 11 seasons for the franchise across two different stints, leading them to five NBA Finals appearances. The team's finals victory in 2016 was the first in the franchise's history.

James will be chasing his fifth consecutive win as an All-Star captain in his first All-Star game in Cleveland.

He has drafted champions like Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Team LeBron is once again looking like hot favorites to claim a win.

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will also be playing for Team LeBron. This will likely help them fetch plenty of support from the fans present at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cavs' home arena.

The All-Star game is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 8 pm EST.

