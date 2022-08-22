"And it kind of shows how valuable he is, the fact that a top-10 player in the world" - Grant Williams reveals he checked in on Boston Celtics' former All-Star amidst trade rumors

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is coming off the most impressive season of his career. However, his incredible performances have seen him become the subject of trade talks. In an interview with the Boston Globe, Brown's teammate, Grant Williams, said trade talks come with being one of the best players in the league.

Williams said that Jaylen Brown should not be discouraged by such talks and that everyone in the team is vying for him.

"It's one of those things you can’t really be discouraged by. I feel like we love JB, everyone here in Boston, everyone on the team. And it kind of shows how valuable he is. The fact that a top-10 player in the world [could be traded], and you’re the focal point," Williams said.

Grant Williams also said such trade talks would only motivate Jaylen Brown. Grant Williams believes these talks will spur Brown into hitting even greater heights.

"[Brown is] going to take it with a competitive mindset, too. I think that he’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder and I love that, because I know how he responds, and he’s going to be very, very, secure, because he’s secure in himself," Williams said.

Jaylen Brown has been the subject of trade talks surrounding a potential move by the Celtics for Kevin Durant. However, the Brooklyn Nets have rejected this offer. They want either Marcus Smart or Jayson Tatum, along with Jaylen Brown, for the two-time champion.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach



-Asst GM Mike Zarren heads to Italy to help co-owner Steve Pagliuca’s soccer club



-What’s the deal with these long Cs road trips?



-Tatum faces IT in Seattle



-Grant on Jaylen trade rumors

bostonglobe.com/2022/08/21/spo… New: -How Brad Stevens’ approach has differed from Danny Ainge’s-Asst GM Mike Zarren heads to Italy to help co-owner Steve Pagliuca’s soccer club-What’s the deal with these long Cs road trips?-Tatum faces IT in Seattle-Grant on Jaylen trade rumors New: -How Brad Stevens’ approach has differed from Danny Ainge’s-Asst GM Mike Zarren heads to Italy to help co-owner Steve Pagliuca’s soccer club-What’s the deal with these long Cs road trips? -Tatum faces IT in Seattle-Grant on Jaylen trade rumorsbostonglobe.com/2022/08/21/spo…

What does the future hold for Brown and the Boston Celtics?

Jaylen Brown in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Jaylen Brown's stock in the NBA has risen immensely since his postseason performance for the Boston Celtics.

The Nets accepting Brown and draft capital for KD is unlikely. The Celtics parting ways with either Smart or Tatum with Brown is doubtful, meaning Brown will remain with the Celtics.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



More from



theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… @ShamCharania Brooklyn countered with a package centered around Brown, but wanted reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and additional pieces in order for Boston to land the 12-time All-Star.More from @ShamsCharania in his Inside Pass: @ShamCharania Brooklyn countered with a package centered around Brown, but wanted reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and additional pieces in order for Boston to land the 12-time All-Star.More from @ShamsCharania in his Inside Pass:theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… https://t.co/WF1DM4eNKy

However, some speculate that the situation disgruntles Brown. He could interpret the trade conversations as a disrespectful reward for his outstanding play. These topics are speculation. Until Brown speaks directly to the media, no one can accurately report his opinion on the situation.

However, training camp begins next month, and Jaylen Brown remains with the Boston Celtics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott