"And LeBron fans have the gall to talk about Curry" - NBA fans react to LeBron James' woeful record in key clutch time shooting stat for Lakers

LeBron James is widely considered as one of the all-time greats, but there is one aspect of his game where he has continued to struggle. On Wednesday, with the LA Lakers needing a 3-pointer, James was trusted with the ball in the final seconds of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. The four-time NBA MVP did not just miss one, but two open attempts to tie the game.

It turned out to be an anticlimactic finish for the 18,997 fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. James' inability to convert in the clutch meant that the Lakers have now lost back-to-back games and are on the verge of dropping out of an automatic playoff spot.

This is not the first time James has failed to come through when his team has called on him. According to Thursday's post from ESPN's "Get Up" on X, since joining the Lakers, James is 1-for-29 in game-tying or go-ahead field goal attempts with five seconds or less on the clock in the fourth quarter or overtime. It is a shocking statistic considering James has shot 50.6% from the field in his career.

After another late-game miss, NBA fans on social media were quick to call out James.

"And Lebron fans have the gall to talk about Curry 😭," one fan wrote.

"We’ve known for the last 20 years that Lebron isn’t clutch," a fan said.

"Bronsexuals will probably try to say it’s because he’s 40 and we gotta cut him some slack. Mind you, he’s been with the Lakers since he was 33 :)," one fan commented.

"Somebody show this to JJ before next game please," another fan said.

Many fans questioned why Luka Doncic was not given the responsibility of taking the final shot.

"Should've been Luka on that last shot, said one fan wrote.

"Time to pass the rock to Luka end of games LeBron, Sheesh," another fan wrote.

James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season and remains the central figure of LA's offense. JJ Redick has relied heavily on him, and it seems likely that the rookie coach will continue to turn to James late in games.

LeBron James and the Lakers will look to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

A frustrating loss to the 13-39 Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday could be a wake-up call for LeBron James and his teammates. Consecutive losses to the Utah Jazz and Hornets are likely a cause of concern for JJ Redick.

Next on the schedule for the LA Lakers is the Portland Trail Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 14 games. Considering that they will be on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the travel time to Oregon, it will not be an easy matchup for them.

During his last outing against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 2, James finished with 38 points, eight assists and three rebounds in a 114-106 victory. He will once again have to be at his best if the Lakers want to put a stop to their two-game losing streak.

