“And they say women are dramatic”: Reed Sheppard’s girlfriend Brailey Dizney calls out double standards after Draymond Green’s latest antics

Reed Sheppard’s girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, called out a double standard on Instagram on Monday. Brailey posted a video of Alperen Sengun and Green’s altercation during the second quarter of the Warriors-Rockets game, which led to Draymond picking up a technical foul.

Dizney reposted the clip and wrote:

“And they say women are dramatic….”

Check out her reaction below:

Brailey Dizney calls out Draymond Green's antics vs. Rockets

Green is known for his antics on the court, as the Defensive Player of the Year winner often argues with the referees.

The Rockets defeated the Warriors 106-96 to secure their spot as the second seed in the Western Conference. Sengun was key in Houston’s win, recording 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

Dizney’s boyfriend, Reed Sheppard, wasn’t a big part of the proceedings and got just one minute on the floor.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had a poor night, finishing with three points and eight assists. Green didn’t have the best game either, recording two points, four assists and three rebounds.

Following their win over the Dubs, Sheppard and company will now take on the LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets to close their season.

Reed Sheppard has been with his girlfriend Brailey Dizney since high school

Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard has been with his girlfriend Brailey Dizney since the two were in high school. Sheppard attended North Laurel High (KY), while Brailey went to South Laurel (KY). Their relationship is well documented on Dizney's Instagram account

In October, the couple will celebrate five years of being together right as Reed begins his season in the NBA. Unfortunately, he hasn't gotten off to the best start in the league.

The Rockets selected him with the third pick of the 2024 draft. So far, he has made 49 appearances for them, recording 4.0 points per game. He has only started one game for Houston, playing 31 minutes in a 137-128 loss to the OKC Thunder. Reed finished that night with 25 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Sheppard might not be off to a good start, but if his only start in the league is any indication, the 20-year-old is sure to take it up a notch.

