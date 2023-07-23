"I wasn’t thinking about him to be honest" - Andrew Nicholson gives savage response to Draymond Green

During a recent appearance on Paul George's "Podcast P" podcast, Draymond Green noted how Andrew Nicholson being taken above him in the draft "really, really, p***** him off."

Nicholson was a top-20 draft pick in 2012, but his NBA tenure failed to live up to his high-draft status. Nicholson spent five years in the league before he no longer had interest from franchises around the NBA.

It would appear that Andrew Nicholson wasn't impressed with Green's comments. During a recent appearance on Tidal League's "Run Your Race" podcast, Nicholson responded to Green's comments:

“It’s kind of unfortunate, and I see it as an insecurity on his [Green’s] end. Because A, I didn’t know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years… B, I didn’t really realize that ST. Bonaventure was a really hard name to pronounce…

"I wasn’t thinking about him to be honest... I like seeing guys do well… When someone has kind of that insecurity and doesn’t want to see someone else do well or is questioning 11 years later why this guy was [drafted] before me, it’s kind of disappointing.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/L3Cs9F2nNh "I see it as an insecurity on [Draymond Green's] end... I like seeing guys do well... When someone has kind of that insecurity and doesn't want to see someone else do well or is questioning 11 years later why this guy was [drafted] before me, it's kind of disappointing."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Draymond Green has recently found himself catching heat on social media for his comments throughout the offseason. Since signing a new deal with the Golden State Warriors, Green has been vocal about the 'punch' incident with Jordan Poole, and his disdain at being taken so late in the draft. As such, Green has been the recipient of some criticism from players and fans alike.

What did Draymond Green say about Andrew Nicholson?

Draymond Green's comments on Andrew Nicholson came during a discussion about how players who 'don't look like basketball players' can hurt the respect a team gets on the court. Green noted how Nicholson didn't 'look the part,' during his tenure in the NBA.

“Not to throw salt at anybody,” Green began, “but Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at like 19. When it comes to winning, half the battle is looking like a basketball player. When you’re on a team, and you look at the other side of the floor, and if you see guys that don’t look like basketball players, you automatically lose respect…

"This guy doesn’t even really look like a basketball player… that was one that really, really, p***** me off.”

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion, and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Green is also one of the best defensive players in NBA history. As such, it's unclear why he still holds such low regard for players taken above him on draft night, considering he's the one who had the last laugh.

