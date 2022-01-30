"I come in here, I hoop, I go home" - Andrew Wiggins unperturbed by the criticism he is getting for making NBA All-Star team starting lineup

NBA and Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins and his selection to the All-Star Game have seen him receive immense praise but also questions have been raised with regards to his pick.

During the post-game press conference, after beating the Brooklyn Nets, Wiggins was asked about his thoughts on the doubts raised by others with regards to his selection. Wiggins said:

"I mean, you hear it, but, I came a long way. Had a lot of ups and downs and, you know, I come in here, I hoop, I go home, play with my kids and my daughter and sleep in that order."

Wiggins continued:

"So, like I said, I just hoop, you know. I don't really worry about the outside mess."

The Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-106 as Andrew Wiggins led the scoring for the Warriors with 24 points on nearly 56% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from beyond the arc. He also had eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks along with two assists on the night.

Is Andrew Wiggins deserving of all All-Star selection this year?

Wiggins warming up before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves

At the age of 26, Andrew Wiggins finally seems to be coming of age and performing to his potential as the number one overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He received shouts of potentially being a bust in the last couple of years after his performances with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What has helped Wiggins perform well this season has been the fact that he is not the primary or secondary option for the team offensively. That was not the case with his previous teams and having that kind of work load didn't seem to help Wiggins and his performances.

Andrew Wiggins is currently averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and one steal this season for the Warriors while shooting the ball better than 48% from the field and a little over 41% from the perimeter. Playing alongside Steph Curry certainly helps as he is the focus of opposing defense and attracts all the double teams.

Wiggins beat out the likes of Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green to get a spot as a starter for the All-Star Game. While he certainly has better numbers than Green, what Draymond does for the Warriors cannot be measured by the tangibles. Rudy Gobert is arguably the best defensive player in the league and is averaging 16 points,15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season.

Wiggins is undoubtedly an All-Star caliber player and deserves to be part of the All-Star Western Conference team, but the jury is still out on the fact that his performances have merited him a starting spot.

