Andrew Wiggins gets candid about the challenges of midseason move amid recent parenthood

Andrew Wiggins revived his career with the Golden State Warriors. He turned the narrative around him, and while he may have not played as many expected from a former first-overall pick, he took big strides on both ends of the court.

Wiggins became an outstanding defender, improved his shot selection and was a pivotal player on a championship team during his days in the Bay Area.

After years of being a fan favorite, he will start a new chapter with the Miami Heat. Wiggins, who had just welcomed a child, talked about the challenges of making a cross-country move midway through the campaign.

“You see the trade rumors and stuff like that,” Wiggins said on Saturday, via Miami Herald. “But it’s the NBA. You don’t really think it’s going to happen until it happens. Once I got the news, it’s time for a new chapter. “It’s hard. But that’s the NBA, transitioning midseason. That’s the NBA. It’s a business. But I’m here. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited. I think we can do something special here.”

The trade deadline proved once again that no one is safe in the NBA, and players get steep financial compensation for their services.

Wiggins knows he will need to make some adjustments

From a basketball perspective, this could be a positive move for Wiggins as he could become the Heat's secondary scorer behind Tyler Herro.

However, he also knows he's going to have to make some tweaks and adjustments after so many years of playing on Steve Kerr's motion offense.

“Just being able to play with any style on the court,” Wiggins said on Saturday, via Miami Herald. “Golden State had a unique style, especially playing with Steph and Draymond. There are similarities with Tyler and Bam. So, looking forward to getting out there, being one of the older guys and just getting it started with them.”

In 43 appearances (all starts) this season, Wiggins averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 44.4% shooting, including 37.9% from beyond the arc.

The Heat were reluctant to give Jimmy Butler away unless they got a player they coveted and who could help them compete right now in return. Wiggins should fit like a glove, as he gives them another strong wing defender and three-level scorer to make up for Butler's loss.

