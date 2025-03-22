Andrew Wiggins’ gf Mychal Johnson reveals key to his big night in Heat’s 10th straight loss 

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins was rolling in his team’s loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday. Wiggins recorded 30 points and three assists in the loss and shot 10-13 from the field. Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Thompson, immediately took to Instagram and posted a story revealing the key behind Wiggins’ big night:

“Needed his girls out here 🥰🥰🥰,” wrote Johnson.

Check out her story below:

Mychal Johnson's Instagram story

Andrew Wiggins has made 11 appearances for the Miami Heat since being traded there in exchange for Jimmy Butler. He is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. While Wiggins is scoring more points with Miami, his 3-pointers haven’t been falling like they did in Golden State.

The 30-year-old is shooting just 30.9% from beyond the arc. It is worth noting that Wiggins made 37.9% of his threes through 43 starts for the Warriors this season. Following their loss against the Rockets, the Heat have lost 10 games in a row. They’re holding the 10th seed (29-41) in the East and are five games ahead of the Raptors at 11th (24-46).

At their current pace, Miami should be able to land a play-in tournament spot. However, the chances of them making the playoffs this season are slim.

“Wiggs did so much”: Buddy Hield makes feelings clear on Andrew Wiggins being traded

The Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler ahead of this year’s trade deadline. However, they had to give up quite a few players in the process, including Andrew Wiggins who had become dear to the Bay Area.

During a conversation with Steiny and Guru, Buddy Hield made his feelings clear on Wiggins being sent away:

“Especially with Wiggs, it was emotional in that locker room. I was even more emotional because I wish it was me that got traded because Wiggs did so much for this franchise. For a guy like that, I hated to see him go like that because he's done so much for this franchise.”

He added:

“And I said, 'Man, I wish that was me,' because he's put his mark on this franchise, and I know how much he meant to this franchise and the city of San Fran."

Hield has been key for the Warriors this season and provides a decent scoring punch off the bench. He has made 70 appearances, recording 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

