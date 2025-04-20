  • home icon
  Andrew Wiggins' gf Mychal Johnson sends heartfelt message to Heat forward after improbable playoff return

Andrew Wiggins' gf Mychal Johnson sends heartfelt message to Heat forward after improbable playoff return

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Apr 20, 2025 10:32 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Play-In-Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

The Miami Heat defied odds to clinch a playoff berth despite entering the play-in tournament as the 10th seed. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, encapsulated the emotions of all Miami fans after the team’s sixth straight advancement to the playoffs.

Apart from congratulating her partner, Johnson also highlighted the fact that Wiggins made an instant impact despite missing several games due to injury.

“Yessirskiiii!!! Back like you never left,” Mychal Johnson commented on Wiggins’ IG post, adding a series of emojis.

Credits: Instagram (@22wiggins)
Since being traded to the South Florida side, Wiggins has dealt with a plethora of injuries, causing him to miss 17 out of 32 regular-season games. A hamstring injury was the latest setback he had to suffer, missing six games from Mar. 29 to Apr. 8.

Despite being out of NBA action for such extended periods, Andrew Wiggins had game-winning contributions in the play-in tournament.

During the 109-90 win in the 9-10 play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, the 30-year-old forward scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. He followed that up with another stellar outing against the Atlanta Hawks, putting up 20 points once again. This time, he also showcased his playmaking ability, dishing out 8 assists in a thrilling 123-114 overtime win that secured Miami’s spot in the 2025 playoffs.

Gary Payton II and Golden State fans congratulate Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins might not be part of the Golden State Warriors anymore, but the fanbase still appreciates his contributions during his six-year stint in the Bay Area.

As Wiggins heads into the playoffs with a new team, many Warriors fans have shown their love and support on his Instagram post. They joined Gary Payton II in congratulating him and wishing him well for the upcoming first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“As a warriors fan. Good luck wiggs!” a user commented.
“Miss you Wiggins from a warriors fan,” @520.preston wrote.
“Happy for you champ,” @a_squared14 said.
“Go Wiggs! Forever rooting for ya! 💪🏽💥 But, I won't lie - we miss you @ GS!!” another Warriors fan wrote.
“they could never make me hate you Andrew Wiggins, still miss you in the Bay Area…” another user said.
“As warriors fans We rooting for u wiggs,” @ivangomezmonarrez wrote.
Credits: Instagram (@22wiggins)
Andrew Wiggins had a memorable stint in Golden State. Not only did he earn his first All-Star starter nod during his time with the Warriors, but he also played a pivotal role in their championship run. Before being traded mid-season, Wiggins was having another solid year, averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Now as a key part of the Miami Heat’s 2025 playoff campaign, Wiggins’ postseason experience could prove to be a difference maker. If Erik Spoelstra’s squad hopes to pull off an upset against the #1 Cavaliers, Andrew Wiggins will need to play at his full potential.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
