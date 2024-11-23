Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson drops one-word reaction after forward’s season-high outing

The Golden State Warriors are a much better team when Andrew Wiggins plays well. The former No. 1 pick has shown glimpses of greatness since arriving in the Bay area, although he embraced a different role in this new chapter of his career.

For the most part, he wasn't asked to lead the way on offense, but that doesn't mean he's not capable of doing it. Wiggins has shown that by emerging as Steph Curry's sidekick this season, particularly in the past couple of games, as he's scored 22, 27, and 30 points.

Wiggins helped the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-108 to clinch Group C of the NBA Emirates Cup, scoring a season-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting, four assists, three rebounds, one steal, one block and three 3-pointers.

His girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, took to Instagram to celebrate him with one simple word:

"HIM!" she wrote.

Image via Mychal Johnson's IG

Steve Kerr praises Andrew Wiggins after another strong outing

This was Andrew Wiggins' first 30-point performance in more than a year. Moreover, he went to the line nine times, a testament to his newly-found aggressiveness and scoring mindset.

He hadn't been that kind of player over the past year or so, even losing his spot in the starting lineup at one point. That's why coach Steve Kerr went out of his way to show him some love.

"I just think he's in a great frame of mind," Kerr said. "The last couple years have been very tough on him on a personal level. I think he's got some peace of mind. He came into camp in great shape. He's got a great family behind him. He's got a lot of good things going for him in his life, and he's in a really good place."

The Warriors are now 10-3 with Wiggins in the starting lineup. He's also combined with Steph Curry for at least 43 points in eight of the Warriors' 15 games this season.

Wiggins has been aggressive, but he's not forcing things. He's found his groove back, and it's now all about keeping that same approach:

“I feel like I’m in a pretty good rhythm right now,” Wiggins said. “Just trying to keep myself involved, stay assertive, stay aggressive and just try to attack the rim.”

The Warriors are 12-3 for the season and have the best record in the Western Conference. With Wiggins playing this way, it'll be hard to knock them down from that spot.

