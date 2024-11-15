Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson expresses love for 2022 champ after donning Warriors City Edition jersey 

Andrew Wiggins received some love from his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, after he donned the Golden State Warriors City Edition jersey.

The Warriors dropped pictures from their photoshoot on Thursday. Mychal shared a pic of her beau rocking the fresh threads on her Instagram story (@mycoool_) with five heart eye emojis.

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson's IG story

The Warriors City Edition jersey is a tribute to the Golden Gate Bridge. The Warriors moved on from the black and gold City Edition jerseys they donned the last two years. This year, the Warriors' base color for the jersey is navy blue with red stripes. The jersey number, team and player names will be in gold.

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson shares thoughts on Warriors this season

The Golden State Warriors have been formidable this season. They are 9-2 through 11 games. The Warriors have scripted wins over defending champions, the Boston Celtics, and reigning Western Conference Finals winners, the Dallas Mavericks.

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychael Johnson is hyped for the Warriors. After the team improved to 7-1 with a 118-112 win over Boston on Nov. 6, Mychal took to X to express her thoughts:

"We niceeeeee fr"

The Warriors won that game on the road after a gritty battle that went down to the wire.

Wiggins was one of the key players in that contest. He was the Warriors' best two-way player after a decent outing on offense and a massive performance on defense against Jayson Tatum.

Wiggins held Tatum to only eight points in the first half on 2-of-7 shooting. He got crucial stops against the All-Star in the fourth quarter, limiting him to only seven points in that span.

The 2022 All-Star's resurgent run has been key to the Warriors' success. Playing as a full-time starter, Wiggins has averaged 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 43.7%, including 38.1% from 3. The Warriors have leaned on him defensively, making him guard the opposing team's best perimeter players on a nightly basis.

