Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson shows support amid return vs Lakers courtside

Andrew Wiggins suiting up for the Golden State Warriors was a major boost for the side ahead of their all-important matchup against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Wiggins' partner Mychal Johnson, who was in attendance for the marquee clash and seated courtside, showed support for her boyfriend.

The forward had missed the previous two games for Golden State with ankle issues. On Tuesday, he was a starter and played 29 minutes, scoring 17 points and four rebounds.

Taking to Instagram. Johnson shared a story of Wiggins under the basket as LeBron James loaded up for a free throw.

Mychal Thompson showed her support for Andrew Wiggins

On the game front, it was a clinical performance from the Warriors as all of their starters recorded double digits. They were led by Klay Thompson's 27 points and Steph Curry's 23 points.

Veterans Draymond Green and Chris Paul had 15 and 11 points, respectively as they negated LeBron James' 33-point effort. It helped that Anthony Davis was a notable absentee as the small ball lineup blew past LA's defense.

How has Andrew Wiggins fared for the Warriors this season?

It was a rather hot and cold season for Andrew Wiggins right at the start and his inconsistent run saw him come off the bench for a few games. He averages 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc in 67 games. He started in 55 of the contests including the game on Tuesday.

Wiggins' defense makes him a pivotal cog in the Warriors' lineup despite his lack of contribution on offense. His pesky defense and his catch-and-shoot were his staples when the franchise won the championship in 2022. His marked improvement as a defender makes him a legitimate threat.

Wiggins' size and athleticism further add to his strengths. This season, he was off to a poor start, but showed glimpses of his old self throughout the season, while riddled with personal issues and injuries.

The Warriors will hope that Andrew Wiggins will be a force if they make the playoffs. They have three games left in the regular season and are certain to play the play-in if they intend to contend for a playoff berth.