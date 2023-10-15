Andrew Wiggins injury update: Golden State Warriors star gives the latest on his health as 2023-24 NBA season approaches

Andrew Wiggins nursed a rib injury throughout game six of the Western Conference semi-finals. The former NBA champion then sat out the FIBA World Cup as he continued to recover from the injury. Now, Wiggins will be hoping to bounce back as the Golden State Warriors prepare for the new season.

Recently, Wiggins sat down with Sportkeeda's Mark Medina for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Wiggins' rib injury became a talking point, with the veteran forward noting how he's ready for the new season.

“I feel good," Wiggins told Medina. "The training staff has done a good job with keeping us healthy and getting us prepared. I feel good coming into the season. The offseason was great.

"I was hurt at the end of the playoffs. That was tough. But I was able to get time and rest to get my body right. Of course, I worked on my game to get ready for the season.”

Wiggins joined the Warriors in 2020 and helped them to win the 2022 NBA championship. The former top-overall draft pick has improved every year he's been on Steve Kerr's team and told Medina how the Warriors franchise supports him and their players throughout any setbacks:

“The team supports me and the coaches support me. It’s a great organization. They really take care of their players.”

Golden State has revamped its roster this summer, bringing in Chris Paul, Dario Saric, and Cory Joesph during free agency. The franchise also added Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis via the draft.

Andrew Wiggins is a three-and-d wing

Since entering the NBA, Andrew Wiggins has developed into one of the best three-and-d wings in the league. The 28-year-old can lock down his opponent's best player while offering a reliable outlet on the offensive side of the floor.

During the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship run, Wiggins boasted a +1.2 estimated plus/minus on defense, ranking him in the 86th percentile of players in the league, per Dunks And Threes. He also had a +1.2 estimated plus/minus on the offensive end.

That balanced style of play makes Wiggins such an important part of Steve Kerr's rotation.

Whenever Wiggins is on the court, he provides a balanced approach to offense and defense and is often viewed as a swing factor for his team during big games. If Wiggins is defending at an elite level, the Warriors are a difficult opponent to overcome. If he's struggling, teams generally find easier paths to victory.

Now that he's healthy again, Wiggins will be expected to play a big role in Golden State's hunt for the fifth championship of the Steph Curry era.