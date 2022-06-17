"Andrew Wiggins took, snatched his soul in this series" - Kendrick Perkins blasts Jayson Tatum after NBA Finals loss, says he got "punk'd"

Andrew Wiggins did an admirable job defending Jayson Tatum in the 2022 NBA Finals. Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors took care of business in Boston on Thursday to win their fourth championship in eight years. Former Boston Celtics big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had some harsh words for Tatum.

On "Get Up," Perkins dissected Tatum's struggles against Wiggins. The one-time champion pointed out that the Warriors star did what Tatum had done to Kevin Durant in the first round. The Celtics star did a tremendous job making Durant's life miserable as the Brooklyn Nets were whitewashed 4-0.

"What happened with Jayson Tatum is what he did to Kevin Durant in the first round," Perkins said. "He got punk'd. Andrew Wiggins took, snatched his soul in this series. It's part of the reason why you should be careful who you trained with in the offseason."

Perkins alluded to the fact that Tatum and Wiggins had the same trainer at some point in time. Perkins believes that's one of the reasons for Wiggins doing a good job defending Tatum. He did not name the trainer, but both players used to work with Drew Hanlen.

"At one point in time, Andrew Wiggins was training with the same guy that trains Jayson Tatum at this moment," Perkins said. "So guess what happens? He knows his tendencies; he's able to sit on his moves; he's able to block his shots; he's able to defend him well. This is what happens when you become so friendly."

Against Wiggins, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in six games. However, Wiggins also forced him to shoot 36.7% and average 3.8 turnovers. He was Tatum's primary defender, with guys such as Draymond Green and Kevon Looney providing commendable help at the rim.

Andrew Wiggins' amazing season for Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Andrew Wiggins had the best year of his career this season. He became an All-Star for the first time and helped win the Golden State Warriors win their fourth championship in eight years. He did a wonderful job defending Jayson Tatum while providing hustle and timely scoring.

It was a long road for the former first overall pick. Wiggins spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was called a flop before the Warriors acquired him in 2020. In Golden State, the 27-year-old finally realized his potential.

In his second full season in the Bay Area, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 73 games. He also became one of the best two-way players in the league. After winning his first title, Wiggins responded to the criticism he received while in Minnesota, as reported by Fox Sports.

"It put fire in my eyes,” Wiggins said. "I just wanted to prove everyone wrong. Now I'm a world champion. Everyone's going to have something to say regardless, but they have to say I’m a world champion too."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far