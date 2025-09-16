Andrew Wiggins vs. Rui Hachimura: Comparing 2 star forwards amid bombshell trade report

The LA Lakers have been busy this offseason, strengthening their roster to give Luka Doncic and LeBron James the best possible chance to chase another championship. According to recent reports, Andrew Wiggins has also emerged as one of their top targets. NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that could make this happen.In his proposed idea, the Lakers would receive Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Miami Heat and Drew Timme from the Brooklyn Nets. Miami would get Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and a $10 million trade exception tied to Wiggins. Brooklyn would land Maxi Kleber, a 2026 protected second-round pick from Miami, $4.6 million from their own outgoing salary and an additional $2 million from Los Angeles.The deal would effectively swap Hachimura for Wiggins in the Lakers’ starting lineup, meaning the front office needs to weigh which forward gives them a better shot at competing for a title. Lakers Nation can take a look at the stats comparison between the two players.Andrew Wiggins vs. Rui Hachimura: regular-season statsAcross 11 seasons, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game.His best season statistically came in 2020-21, posting 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Interestingly, his only All-Star selection came the following year, during the 2021-22 season, averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Golden State Warriors.Rui Hachimura has slightly lower career averages in scoring and playmaking, with 12.8 points and 1.3 assists per game. However, he edges Wiggins out on the glass with 4.9 rebounds per game over his career.Andrew Wiggins vs. Rui Hachimura: playoffs statsAlthough Andrew Wiggins has been in the league longer, he and Hachimura have both made four playoff appearances. Both have seen a slight dip in production in the postseason, but Wiggins still puts up the more impressive numbers overall.He has averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in the playoffs. It's also worth noting that Wiggins played a major role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA championship, cementing his value in high-pressure gamesMeanwhile, Hachimura averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in the postseason.