“Angel Reese with an Afro” - NBA fans troll LeBron James’s son Bronny James for air-balling jumper in shootaround  

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was in the spotlight after earning meaningful minutes for the LA Lakers in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. With the Lakers down six rotation players, including four starters, it opened up minutes for the 55th pick and other players who often suit up for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Ad

Bronny remains one of the most scrutinized late second-rounders, mainly because he's LeBron's son. Fans got another chance to critique him after the NBA superstar's son air-balled a shot in a pre-game shootaround before the game against Denver.

Bronny tried a foul-line jumper and missed everything. It gave trolls a shot at mocking the Lakers rookie on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan compared him to WNBA star Angel Reese, who had a gruesome rookie season on offense as she shot only 39.1% from the field and struggled on all three levels. Here's what the X user wrote:

"He's like Angel Reese with an afro."

Another fan doubled down on that comparison, saying:

"I thought that was Angel Reese for a minute!"

One fan called out LeBron James for putting pressure on Bronny James, saying:

Ad

"The pressure his dad put on him is unwarranted. @KingJames but you did it."

One fan mocked LeBron, saying:

"Takes after daddy. Air ball around that free throw line"

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another joked about nepotism talks surrounding Bronny James, saying:

"Wish my dad had played in the NBA, I had a string of double doubles and triple doubles in NAIA and D-II."

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, had a much better outing in his second meaningful game

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, had one of his better outings at the NBA level in his second meaningful game. He began the game positively, scoring his first two points from the free throw line before cashing a 3-pointer over three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bronny couldn't buy a shot after that, missing his next four. However, he was playing decently on both ends within the system. It helped him secure a +/- score of +8 in a six-point loss. Bronny played 16 minutes. With the Lakers down six players, it was a respectable effort from the rookie, who failed to make this kind of impact in January against the 76ers.

Bronny played 15 minutes in that contest, too. However, he missed five attempts and was scoreless. Bronny also committed three turnovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback