  • Angel Reese dimes hilarious 1-word reaction to Kahleah Copper's classic black and white outfit

By Wes Laufert
Modified Mar 24, 2025 06:08 GMT
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women
Angel Reese shares reaction to Kahleah Copper's outfit - Source: Imagn

Angel Reese is coming off quite a week for herself after her Unrivaled team, Rose BC, won the inaugural season Championship on March 17. Rose pulled off the win despite Reese missing the semifinals and finals, with Chelsea Gray taking home finals MVP honors.

On Unrivaled's Rose BC, Reese was also a teammate of another prominent women's basketball player, Kahleah Copper. Fellow 2024 WNBA All-Star was integral to their team's ending the season as champions. After the Unrivaled win, Copper recently posted some pictures of a trip she took to Washington D.C.

"Up the price on ya presence..🌹💰," she wrote in the caption.
Reese shared her reaction to the post in the comment section dropping a one-word response to Copper's outfit:

Angel Reese comments on the outfit in Kahleah Copper's post (Image via Instagram @_klc215)
"Grannyyyy"
Copper wore a black-and-white ensemble during her time in the capital of the United States, which became a hot topic drawing comments from other celebrities as well.

Friendships like Copper and Reese's developed throughout their time on Rose BC are a big reason the league was made. Unrivaled gives the best women's players the chance to play with other top women's players outside the WNBA and build bonds.

Angel Reese takes to X to comment on the way she's portrayed online

Angel Reese is one of the most polarizing players in the sport of women's basketball today. More likely than not, fans of women's basketball will be familiar with Reese and will have an opinion of her whether it is a positive or negative one.

Reese even took to X to share some of the encounters she's had with various people and the judgments they've made about her without actually knowing her:

"The funniest thing people say to me in person is, 'Wow you're so nice in person. It's crazy the way they portray you online.' I just laugh and say 'yeah' lmfaoooo," she wrote.

Much of the criticism of Angel Reese stems from her wearing her heart on her shoulder. She is a fierce competitor who leaves no stone unturned for a chance to win, and some are not always fans of this approach. This has led to Reese being named aggressive and receiving criticism.

Reese is also not one to shy away from taunting and trash-talking her opponents on the court, and this is another reason for much of the hatred she received.

