Angel Reese leaves 3-word reaction praising Kyle Kuzma's fiancée Winnie Harlow's fashion game during Bucks vs Pacers

Kyle Kuzma’s fiance, Winnie Harlow was spotted sitting courtside at the Bucks-Pacers game on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks endured a heartbreaking 115-114 loss against the Pacers, but Harlow stole the show with her stylish outfit for the game. The Canadian model’s look was even appreciated by Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who had a three-word reaction:

“Outfit is everything!! 😍” wrote Reese

Check out her reaction below:

Angel Reese's comment on Winnie Harlow's post from the Bucks-Pacers game

Harlow rocked a chunky cardigan with oversized sleeves, a cream-colored hood, olive green pants with wide cuffs and some high-heeled sandals to the Bucks-Pacers game. Her fiancé, Kuzma, had a rough night against the Pacers, recording just nine points, two assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

He was off from three as he failed to convert all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. However, it is worth noting that Kuzma’s efficiency has improved since he was traded by the Wizards. Kuzma has played 15 games for the Bucks so far, recording 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The 29-year-old isn’t known for his defense, making it crucial for him to elevate his scoring to have a real impact on the Milwaukee Bucks' championship aspirations this season.

Kyle Kuzma spent 3 months designing Winnie Harlow's engagement ring

Kuzma and Harlow decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged on a private plane in February. They broke the news on Feb 18.

Shortly after, Kuzma gave an interview with Vogue where he revealed that it took him three months to design Harlow's 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond ring. Kuzma shared more details related to his thought process behind the ring’s design:

“I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant but very timeless and simplistic at the same time,” said Kuzma.

Kuzma and Winnie Harlow started dating in 2020 and have been together for five years. The Canadian model can often be spotted in the crowd at the 29-year-old’s games. Now that they are engaged, it shouldn’t be long before Kuzma and Harlow decide to tie the knot for good.

For the time being, the Bucks forward will be looking to find his best form as he and his team will try to make a run for the NBA Championship during the postseason.

