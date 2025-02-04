Angel Reese and LeBron James make major fashion moves as they earn coveted spots for star-studded 2025 Met Gala

  • home icon
By Zachary Howell
Modified Feb 04, 2025 16:45 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese has been making splashes in both the basketball and fashion world. (Credits: IMAGN)

Angel Reese and LeBron James are best known for their basketball exploits, with the former being one of the WNBA's rising stars and the latter one of the all-time NBA greats. Early on Tuesday morning, though, both were given an honor completely outside of basketball. Reese and James have been named members of the 2025 Met Gala Host Committee.

This isn't the first time Angel Reese or LeBron have been invited to the Met Gala, an annual fundraising event that brings together the most prominent figures in pop culture in New York City. Being chosen to host the event is a major honor, especially for Reese and James, the first WNBA and NBA players, respectively, to do so.

The Met Gala 2025 will be the first time that LeBron James has ever attended the event himself, but Angel Reese was present for the first time last year on her 22nd birthday. She is the first WNBA rookie ever to attend the event and only the second WNBA player after Brittney Griner in 2023.

James and Reese have earned a reputation as professional athletes but have also made waves outside their sports. For example, LeBron James is an active businessman and entrepreneur with a broad portfolio of investments while Angel Reese's interest in fashion has accumulated a large following since her time at LSU.

What will Angel Reese and LeBron James be expected to do as Met Gala hosts?

While being named a Host Committee member is a major honor for those chosen, it also comes with major responsibility. Hosts and co-hosts are expected to promote the event, plan its theme and dinner, and deliver speeches. Angel Reese and LeBron James have no issue operating as leaders, but this event puts them alongside major figures in pop culture.

The Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute. It has evolved into one of the most exclusive red carpet events of the year, often compared to the Academy and Grammy Award ceremonies.

Edited by William Paul
