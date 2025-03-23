"Angel Reese special" - NBA fans roast Giannis Antetokounmpo after botching point-blank shots

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a monster performance Saturday night, dropping 32 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 114-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings. But alongside his highlight night came a memorable lowlight, as he fumbled back-to-back point-blank attempts in the paint.

Antetokounmpo first blew a wide-open dunk. He snagged the offensive rebound and tried tipping it in, but the ball bounced off the rim. He went up once more after another offensive board, only for the ball to get deflected to the Kings.

Fans compared the Greek Freak’s tough sequence to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, known for her elite rebounding but shaky finishing.

“Giannis with the Angel Reese special 🔥,” Bricks Center posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"He channeled his inner Angel Reese 💀,” another said.

“He just pulled an Angel Reese,” another added.

Reese finished as the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. But efficiency wasn’t her strength, as she shot just 39.1% from the field, despite being a post player.

According to PBP Stats, she had the league’s worst 2-point field-goal percentage (39.95%) among players with at least 150 attempts.

Other fans piled on Giannis Antetokounmpo with critical comments.

“Run and dunk man is washed, holy f**k,” a fan said.

“Bronny broke him,” another said.

“Giannis is washed man 😭,” another commented.

Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Damian Lillard-less Bucks to win vs Kings

Even with the blunder, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 32 points and 17 rebounds both led the game, helping the Bucks pull off the win without Damian Lillard.

Milwaukee overcame a 14-point deficit, using a dominant second half where they outscored Sacramento by 18 to grab their second straight win.

Brook Lopez backed him up with 21 points, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Off the bench, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and six assists, while Taurean Prince contributed 15.

For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan paced the team with 22 points, and Keon Ellis added 20 in the losing effort.

The Bucks’ road trip continues with two more stops — facing the Phoenix Suns on Monday and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

After that, they’ll return home for a three-game homestand from March 28 to April 1, hosting the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Suns.

