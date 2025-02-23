Anna Horford reacts to Celtics' birthday shoutout to Al Horford’s son Ean

Al Horford's sister, Anna Horford, reacted to the Boston Celtics' Instagram handle, giving a birthday shoutout to their big man's son, Ean. On Monday, the Instagram handle of the Boston Celtics uploaded a picture of Al Horford's son, Ean.

They wrote a warm birthday wish and gave the young man a shoutout in their post's caption.

"Happy Birthday Ean 🥳" the Celtics Instagram page captioned.

Ean's aunt, Anna Horford, took to the post's comment section and expressed her reaction to the franchise shouting out her nephew. She used one heart face emoji and three green heart emojis to express herself in her comment.

Anna Horford reacts to her nephew receving birthday wish from the Bosto Celtics. (Credits: IG/@celtics)

Ean Horford was born to the Celtics big man and his wife, Amelia Vega, on Feb. 23, 2015. He has four other siblings, and his parents welcomed his youngest sister, Mila, in 2022. The Celtics's post featured two photos and two videos. The first photo featured the young man shaking hands with the cameraman and thanking him for the wish, while the second picture featured a portrait of Ean walking with balloons in his hand.

The first video in the post shows Al Horford's son expressing his thanks to the cameraman for the birthday wish, with his father walking closely behind him. In the second video, filmed in slow motion, the young man walks along while holding birthday balloons.

Al Horford's sister Anna Horford drops her reaction to her brother matching LeBron James' record

Anna Horford proudly celebrated her brother Al, who matched LeBron James' record. The Celtics faced the Miami Heat on Feb. 10, securing a 103-85 victory at the Kaseya Center.

Al Horford played a pivotal role in the game, scoring 16 points, collecting 10 rebounds and making two successful blocks. However, the highlight of the night was the Dominican international becoming the only second player in history to record 15 points, 10 rebounds, four 3-point shots and two blocks in a single game at the age of 38 or older.

Anna Horford shared a post reporting her brother's achievement on her Instagram story on Feb. 10 and expressed her reaction with emojis in her caption.

Anna Horford reacts to her Al Horford matching LBJ's record. (Credits: @anna_horford/Instagram)

The Boston big man is one of the few players in the league who has been effective despite being older than the other players. He is averaging 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while playing as a rotational player for the defending NBA champions.

