Al Horford's sister, Anna Horford, wasn't ready to engage with a 76ers hater on X Thursday morning. With the Philadelphia 76ers (2-12) starting the 2024-25 NBA season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the team has been the punch line of numerous jokes online.

The Sixers are currently in the midst of its worst start to a season since 2015-16 when it finished 10-72. One 76ers hater decided to crack a joke at Al Horford's sister Anna, writing she must enjoy seeing the team's downfall after her brother's departure from the franchise.

Anna responded, shutting him down.

"Sir, it is 10:30 in the morning."

Al Horford spent one year with the 76ers in 2019-20 before the team traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder despite signing a four-year contract with Philly.

Paul George's injury marks the latest setback for the Sixers

While Anna Horford was dealing with 76ers haters, fans were left concerned by Wednesday night's game. After Embiid and George returned to action following injuries, the Sixers' big three of Embiid, George, and Maxey played together for the first time.

However, another knee hyperextension forced George to the sideline. After the game, coach Nurse gave a more detailed update on George's condition.

“It was a hyperextension," Nurse said. "Similar to the preseason and the same knee. I think maybe we’re gonna find out a little bit more tomorrow, obviously, when they check it out to see the extent of it is, but that’s what it was.”

“I think they said it was similar to last time, which was a bone bruise I think. They actually did work in there. You never know what happens. He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more. He decided not to and now got to take a look at it and make sure.”

Although injuries have largely defined the Sixers' season so far, Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies was expected to be the start of a turnaround. As it turned out, that hope was short-lived, with George suffering another knee injury.

