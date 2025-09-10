  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Joel Embiid
  "Annnnnnd he's injured again": NBA fans lose it as Joel Embiid returns to Sixers gym without knee brace in first offseason practice

"Annnnnnd he's injured again": NBA fans lose it as Joel Embiid returns to Sixers gym without knee brace in first offseason practice

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 10, 2025 03:37 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
[photo: Imagn]

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse, in a talkSPORT interview last month, said that Joel Embiid has been doing well following left knee surgery in April. While the update was positive, Nurse added that Embiid’s training camp availability is still uncertain. The former Toronto Raptors bench tactician confirmed the 76ers’ would exercise extra caution in handling Embiid's condition.

On Tuesday, the Sixers released a clip of players starting to work out and practice in the gym. The video included Embiid, without a brace, shooting a jump shot against the coaching staff.

Fans reacted to the video of Embiid moving well without his ever-present knee support:

“Annnnnnd he's injured again.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Joel Embiid underwent surgery in January 2024 to repair a torn left meniscus. After much hope of playing a full season, Embiid’s 2024-25 campaign was limited to 19 games due to the same issue. In April 2025, he had an arthroscopic surgery to fix the nagging left knee problems. According to reports, the former MVP would need at least six weeks before taking the court.

Roughly five months after surgery, Embiid worked out with his Philadelphia 76ers. Only time will tell if he will join the team in training camp or keep the knee brace off for on-court drills.

Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers have 16 back-to-back games next season, tied for most in NBA

Joel Embiid’s knee issues persisted after helping Team USA win the basketball gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Philadelphia 76ers sidelined him until mid-November and carefully managed his workload. Embiid did not play a back-to-back set last season.

To protect Embiid, the 76ers will likely keep him out of two back-to-back games. Sixers fans might have to see their franchise superstar sit out more games than usual based on that strategy alone. The 76ers have 16 back-to-back sets next season, tied for most in the NBA.

In the first week of the upcoming season, the 76ers will host the Orlando Magic on Oct. 27. Less than 24 hours later, they will clash with the Wizards in Washington. Nobody will be surprised if Embiid sits out one of those two games.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a brutal schedule to open December. They will start the punishing slate with a home game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 4 before facing the Milwaukee Bucks the next day.

Joel Embiid’s surgically repaired knees could keep him out of either one of those marquee showdowns.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
