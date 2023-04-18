Anonymous NBA player blasts Ja Morant and company for trash-talking - "They don't say s**t when they're losing"

Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies are one of the NBA's most exciting young teams with tremendous upside. They also do a lot of trashtalking.

In an anonymous NBA poll done by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, players were asked who talks the most trash in the league, with one player taking shots at Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

"They talk when they're winning," an anonymous NBA player said. "They don't say s**t when they're losing."

After dropping Game 1 at home to the LA Lakers 128-112 on Sunday, the Grizzlies were silent as they were more concerned with the status of their All-Star teammate. Ja Morant landed awkwardly on his right hand after attempting a poster dunk on Anthony Davis and colliding with him midair.

However, before Game 1, Dillon Brooks talked about facing LeBron James' Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series," Brooks said. "The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That'll be a good first-round matchup for us."

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time as the Grizzlies try to bounce back and protect their home court before traveling to Los Angeles for games 3 and 4.

Perhaps, Ja Morant will be cleared to play in the upcoming games. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Morant's status is questionable after X-rays revealed that the All-Star did not suffer any breaks or fractures in his right hand. His injury is being treated as a pain-tolerance injury.

Ja Morant on the Memphis Grizzlies being the most hated team in the league

On Feb. 7, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian tweeted what Morant thought about the hate his team gets from the media and online.

"We are, you see it on social media," Morant said. "Anything that has to do with the Grizzlies is frontline national television and national people putting it out. Anything else, it don't be said. I feel like we wasn't the only team on a losing streak, but we are the only ones mentioned."

Even with the Grizzlies being one of the most exciting teams to watch, their excessant trashtalking and showboating isn't for every NBA fan out there as Morant and company have embraced the villain role.

