“Another day another flight” - PJ Washington’s wife Alisah flashes $33,950 Hermes bag 

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 08, 2024 18:49 GMT
PJ Washinton’s wife Alisa brandishes $33,950 Hermes bag in Private Jet

Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington tied the knot with Alisah Chanel last October. Chanel came into Washington's life after his breakup with influencer Brittany Renner. They started dating a couple of months later. Washington proposed to her in 2022.

In her Instagram stories, Chanel flashes a $33,950 Hermes bag on an airplane. According to the online marketplace 1stdibs, this bag is listed at $33,950.

PJ Washington's career has gotten better in Dallas

Just like his personal life is seemingly at a high point, Washington's basketball career has gotten so much better after the 2023 trade deadline. Following four years with the Charlotte Hornets, the forward found his way to Texas and he's been a notable addition to the team.

Even Jason Kidd has been impressed by Washington, praising his impact on the court.

"He's our tough guy. We need that. I think when you have someone new, they're always trying to prove their worth, and they're trying to show their importance," Kidd said.

The Mavericks needed a standout defender this season and Washington was one of the answers they found on the trade market. He might not be a star at the level of Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, but his presence has been great so far.

PJ Washington's Mavericks suffered a big loss to the Thunder

Washington is working to bounce back after his Dallas Mavericks were dismantled by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Luka Doncic scored 19 points, while Kyrie Irving added 20 to his account. PJ Washington contributed with 10 points, but this wasn't enough to beat the Thunder, who scored 117 points on the night.

Dallas scored 95 points on the night but looked nothing like the team that sent the Los Angeles Clippers home in the prior round.

Dallas has a lot of work to do if they intend to turn things around and send the young OKC team home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a big threat to Jason Kidd's team and if they don't make the right adjustments, things won't improve.

The Mavs have improved a lot since landing PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. The Mavericks inked Washington to a three-year, $45.6 million contract.

In 29 games with Dallas, Washington averages 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. In seven playoff games, he has averaged 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals for the 2011 NBA champions.

