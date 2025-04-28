"Another Lakers robbery" - Blown call against Luka Doncic confirmed by NBA’s L2M report makes NBA fans livid

The Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers couldn't get the best of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, losing 116-113 as the Wolves took a 3-1 series lead. Minnesota has the chance to end it on Wednesday at the Crypto.com Arena.

However, the NBA's Last Two-Minute Report indicated a missed call on Doncic. According to the report, Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels fouled Doncic during the final 40 seconds of the game, while Minnesota had a 114-113 lead. The Slovenian star received the inbounds pass from Austin Reaves and tried to bring the ball past halfcourt.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Doncic fell down and almost lost the ball. The five-time All-Star called a timeout to avoid turning the ball over.

In the report, it was an incorrect noncall from the officiating crew as McDaniels was in Luka Doncic's path. This caused him to trip and lose his balance. The league explained the Wolves' forward had an illegal foot contact with the European star.

After finding out the report, Lakers fans were livid online. Here is some of what they had to say about the no-call.

"Another lakers robbery. Lakers in 7," a fan said.

"We got f**ked. 🤦‍♂️" another fan commented.

"This whole series been lakers vs refs," one fan said.

Other fans focused on their criticism on the referees.

"Shocking. The refs have sucked ass in the playoffs. All games," one fan wrote.

"NBA needs to start penalizing refs who miss calls. There’s no incentive to get calls right," another fan said.

"Refs ruin everything 😂 imagine if the lakers played better and wasn’t so close," a fan commented.

NBA analyst criticizes Luka Doncic's inconsistent defense

Luka Doncic has never been a defensive-minded player. Doncic has often focused on being a standout player offensively. However, his lack of defensive tenacity and initiative is why he's criticized.

The same topic about Doncic's defensive inconsistencies was brought up in this postseason. ESPN's Zach Lowe heavily criticized the five-time All-NBA on Monday.

"Here we are, four games into the series, and he's just helpless," Lowe said.

"I'm just tired of, 'I'm gonna be embarrassed until our backs are against the wall and then I'm gonna show you that I can put up a little bit of a fight.' How about you put up a f**king fight in like, Game 1. ... Now you're down 3-1, and you're probably going home."

However, Luka Doncic is doing more on offense. He's averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists from Games 1 to 4. The Lakers' season is on the line, and they need Doncic to do more on both ends.

