“Another piece that’s trusted… And respected”: Shaun Livingston is all in on Chris Paul’s fit with Steph Curry and Co. 

Chris Paul's move to the Golden State Warriors was somewhat shocking. After the trade that brought Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul landed in Golden State alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

While his experience and reputation as one of the greatest point guards of all time certainly can't be denied, how he fits with Golden State remains to be seen. Given the fact that Paul has started every game of his NBA career, it's reasonable for him to expect a starting spot.

When looking at the fact that future Hall of Famer Steph Curry is starting for the team, the picture becomes less clear. There's plenty of speculation and concern over how coach Steve Kerr will handle the team's rotations throughout the season, while juggling the minutes of Paul and Curry.

According to former Warrior Shaun Livingston, Chris Paul and Steph Curry will fit perfectly. During a recent interview with NBC Sports, he spoke about the situation:

“This brings in another piece that’s trusted, that can speak and be respected. And (Paul) can still get it done. Maybe it’s at a slower pace ... but that’s what happens in the playoffs. I think they’ll benefit if they can stay healthy.

“... The key is Draymond and CP being able to coexist. Both are dominant personalities. Both are leaders in their way. Both are very prideful players with big egos. They’ve exceeded their potential and expectations. Can they coexist in one locker room?”

How Chris Paul can help the Warriors make it back to a championship

Last season, the Golden State Warriors were on a quest to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals. After a staggering win in the finals the previous year, the Warriors hoped to replicate the same success, however, heading into the season the focus shifted.

With Draymond Green's infamous punch of Jordan Poole, the team's future was thrown into uncertainty, resulting in a short-lived playoff run. With a veteran like Chris Paul on the team now, the hope is that he will be able to add insight both on and off the court.

As Livingston explained in the same NBC Sports interview, despite his age, Paul is still able to produce at a high level, especially in crunch time:

“In the fourth quarter, he’s still a clutch performer. Nobody is running fast breaks in the last two minutes; you rarely see that. Just get him there.”

After coming off a season where he played just 59 games in the regular season, one of the biggest questions is whether or not Paul will be able to stay healthy. With the season set to tip off in October, only time will tell how things play out.

