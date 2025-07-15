"Another player that will fall on the Lakers lap": NBA fans react as LaMelo Ball's $7,750,000 teammate inches closer to free agency 

LaMelo Ball's teammate, Josh Okogie, is a potential free agency candidate, and several contenders, including the LA Lakers, are widely expected to pursue him. Okogie is under contract for next season, making $7,750,000. The Hornets are in a roster crunch, with 19 players (including two-ways) on the team.

With time running out for Charlotte to find a trade partner, it is unlikely to guarantee Okogie's contract for next season on Tuesday's deadline. The 27-year-old perimeter stopper was exceptional in his limited time, but doesn't fit the Hornets' timeline, especially with their recent moves.

Okogie could be a handy contributor elsewhere. After his trade from Phoenix, in 15 games for the Hornets, he averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. His shooting splits weren't impressive after he made only 38.8% of his shots, including 32.0% from 3.

However, Charlotte's lack of shot creation can be blamed for it, as LaMelo Ball was injured for most of the year. When playing with better playmakers, Okogie has been efficient, as seen during his 25-game stint with the Suns when he tallied 6.0 ppg on 49.1% shooting, including 38.1% from deep.

Ahead of Josh Okogie potentially getting waived, NBA fans discussed his landing spots with the Lakers being one of the most widely named suitors.

Why a Lakers and Josh Okogie link up sounds realistic

The LA Lakers signing Josh Okogie seems realistic for multiple reasons. LA is after players on expiring deals or two-year contracts to keep cap flexibility over the next two offseasons. Another situation the Lakers are maximizing is retaining their only trade assets, especially draft picks. LA has the 2031 pick to trade.

However, if Rob Pelinka and Co. wait, they will have access to the 2026, 2031 and 2033 picks next offseason. It will allow them to go after bona fide All-Stars if they wish to, which is likely, as LeBron James is in the final year of his contract and could retire after next season.

Okogie will likely earn a veteran minimum deal on the market. The Lakers can offer him a one or two-year contract with a player option. Either situation will favor LA's wish to make cap room in 2027.

From Okogie's perspective, the Lakers need a player of his caliber. They are short of perimeter defenders, and LA can offer him a significant role in the rotation.

