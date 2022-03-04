“Another reason why I believe why Lebron James need to sit out the rest of the season!” - Kendrick Perkins on Russell Westbrook saying he didn’t envision anything before joining the Lakers

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes it's now time for the LA Lakers to consider sitting LeBron James for the rest of the season. The Lakers suffered a disappointing 132-111 blowout defeat against the LA Clippers, following a lacklustre third-quarter performance.

Perkins, a former teammate of James, posted on Twitter that it's time for "The King" to take an early vacation, as the Lakers' season is no longer salvageable. The ESPN analyst added that Russell Westbrook's postgame comments are enough for James to consider Perkins' suggestion.

"After hearing Russell Westbrook say he didn't envision anything coming into this season is another reason why I believe why Lebron James need to sit out the rest of the season! Don't mind me tho and Carry on…," Perkins wrote.

"The Lakers are not going anywhere. And when you at their remaining schedule in the month of March, there's only one team I can see them beating, and that's the Houston Rockets."

"LeBron James is not fully healthy, so why even waste time? Why even put all that workload on this old veteran, senior citizen guy that you're gonna need next year?" Perkins added.

With their loss to the Clippers, the Lakers are now 27-35 on the season as they remain in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. However, the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs are all lurking close by.

If James and the Lakers can't put together a winning streak or a winning record in March, the team could miss the play-in tournament altogether. Anthony Davis is injured, and will be re-evaluated later this month, while Westbrook has not yet figured out how to play in Frank Vogel's system.

What did LeBron James and Russell Westbrook say after LA Lakers' loss to LA Clippers?

LeBron James had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss to the LA Clippers on Thursday. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. However, their efforts were not enough on the night as the Lakers crashed to another defeat, their seventh on the trot against the Clippers,

Here's what James and Westbrook told the media in the Lakers' postgame press conference:

"I have no expectations, that’s why you don’t know what I envision. The last 4 years I’ve been on 4 different teams... So I come into every situation, start from ground zero and figure out along the way. I have no expectations of how things will work. I just try to find ways to best help my teammates, and that’s about it," Westbrook said.

Things got a little chippy between Westbrook and a reporter, but it only epitomized the former MVP's form this season. He's been in four teams in the last four seasons. However, he's having the worst season of his career with the Lakers, and it appears he is no longer motivated to win a championship.

Meanwhile, James praised the Clippers, calling them the better team on the night. It was a surprising comment by James, but it's clear the Clippers have been the better team in Los Angeles this season.

Cooper Halpern @CooperHalpern LeBron on what going 0-4 against the Clippers this season means: "They were the better team." LeBron on what going 0-4 against the Clippers this season means: "They were the better team."

Kawhi Leonard is out for the year, and Paul George has missed the last two matchups, but the Clippers still managed to sweep the Lakers this season.

