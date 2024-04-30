There are already plenty of speculations surrounding Kevin Durant less than 24 hours after the Phoenix Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has already been linked to a potential trade to the Miami Heat, and NBA fans on social media are abuzz about it.

According to one league executive in the Western Conference, the Heat is one of the teams primed to acquire KD if he becomes available this offseason. The exec spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com and speculated that Miami will be interested in the former MVP and two-time champion.

"There are a few teams that should come up. The Heat would be a favorite," the exec said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans on X reacted to the new rumors surrounding Kevin Durant, who is no stranger to getting traded in the past few years. Durant went from Golden State to Brooklyn to Phoenix since 2019.

"Oh good. Another team to destroy for KD," one fan wrote.

"He's just gonna complain there too tho," a fan remarked.

"So he could sit there and ruin their team next?" another fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Miami Heat fans don't how to feel about Kevin Durant being linked to their team. Durant has a huge salary, and the Heat are not exactly the best team in terms of offers. Just ask the Portland Trail Blazers, who tried to negotiate a potential Damian Lillard trade.

"To match KD's $51M contract, Heat need to ship both Herro + Rozier for salary match, plus need to include Jovic and Jaime Jarquez... maybe throw in couple 1st rd pick...," one fan wrote.

"What are heat going to offer? The dame package?" a fan asked.

"Rozier, Duncan Robinson Nikola Jovic, Jaquez, 3 firsts," another fan suggested.

Kevin Durant uncomfortable with his role in Phoenix

According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant was uncomfortable with his role with the Phoenix Suns this season. He reportedly had issues with Frank Vogel's offense and was not fond of being put in the corner often. He wants an offense designed to his strengths and more pick-and-roll-centric.

The report added that Durant didn't communicate properly with the coaching staff about his issues with the offense. The Suns will likely look into KD's input on how the team will be coached, with the franchise possibly making some changes.

It's unclear what kind of changes, but the Suns fired Monty Williams last year after losing in the Western Conference semifinals. Vogel could be on the hot seat or they could just change assistant coaches and surround him with better-suited staff.

Expand Tweet

KD will be 36 at the start of next season, so his window of winning a third championship is slowly closing. The Suns are not equipped to compete for a title right now after getting swept, but things could change again this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback