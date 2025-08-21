  • home icon
  • "Ant is not a 95 lmao" - NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards being ranked above Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James in 2K26

"Ant is not a 95 lmao" - NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards being ranked above Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James in 2K26

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 21, 2025 23:36 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards being ranked above Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James in 2K26. (Credits: IMAGN)

The NBA 2K26 has released its player ratings ahead of the game's launch on Sept. 5, and the fans are not happy with Anthony Edwards' ranking. The Minnesota Timberwolves star received a rating of 95, crossing LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, who are rated 94.

Legion Hoops revealed the official player ratings on X (formerly Twitter). The fans flooded the post's comment section with their opinions on Edward's ratings.

One fan blatantly said that Edwards did not deserve the rating assigned by the game developers.

"Ant is not a 95 lmfao," the fan commented.
"Ant at a 95 is crazy," another fan said.
"Anthony Edwards is so overrated," another fan said.

One fan could not believe that Anthony Edwards had the same rating as Luka Doncic.

"Ain’t no f*cking way Edwards is the same rating as Luka lmao," the fan said.
"what warrants ant to be a 95 and Tatum to be a 94? No boss just actually wondering the thought process. Don't say achilles either because if that was a factor he would be below a 90 by 2k standards," another fan said.
"Edward’s shouldn’t be higher then bron or tatum," another fan said.

Only three players have received a rating higher than Anthony Edwards. Luka Doncic (95) is ranked the same as the Timberwolves star, while Nikola Jokic (98), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (98) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (97) are rated higher.

How good was Anthony Edwards last season?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5). (Credits: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5). (Credits: IMAGN)

NBA 2K26's ratings position Anthony Edwards as the fourth-best player; however, let's review his performance last season.

The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals, losing 4-1 to the champions, the OKC Thunder. Before that, Edwards' Wolves swept aside the Lakers, led by LeBron, and the Warriors, led by Curry, to qualify for the West finals.

Anthony Edwards averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field.

