"Ant dunking like the child support is due" - NBA fans stunned over Anthony Edwards' insane poster on 76ers center

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards stunned fans by adding another highlight dunk to his resume. He sent the basketball world into a frenzy a little over three minutes into Saturday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ad

After receiving a pass from Julius Randle from the top of the key, Edwards drove to the basket and blew past Sixers' Guerschon Yabusele. Edwards slammed the ball with authority despite being met at the rim by 6-foot-10 rookie center Adem Bona.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans referenced the three-time NBA All-Star's ongoing "child support payments" issue with his ex, Ayesha Howard. Several reports emerged earlier this week on X that Edwards allegedly wanted to pay 18 years' worth of child support amounting to a little over $1 million.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Ant dunking like the child support is due," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Is that how he handed in that million dollar check to his bm," another fan tweeted.

"They call this the 'paid in full,'" one fan wrote.

Here are other fan reactions referencing the athleticism of the 2020 first pick:

"MY GOD BEST dunker in the league," a fan said.

"That Ant Edward’s highlight video gone be crazy at the end of his career," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Ant man gona be one of the greats," one fan commented.

Minnesota is in a tight race for the Western Conference's sixth and final guaranteed playoff berth. Coming into Saturday's game, they hold the sixth spot with a 45-32 record. However, they have identical records with the No. 7 LA Clippers and the eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards' ex, Ayesha Howard, denies rumors of the Wolves star's reported terms

Ayesha Howard, the ex and mother of the child of Anthony Edwards, denied the widespread rumors that the Minnesota Timberwolves star requested the court to pay 18 years' worth of child support payments up front.

Ad

On Wednesday, The Shade Room shared Howard's comments on Instagram:

"There are no court documents, motions or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms," Howard told The Shade Room.

Anthony Edwards and Howard welcomed their child, Aubri, in October. Edwards' paternity was confirmed in December, but he decided not to seek custody of the child. Several lawsuits have been filed, and the couple awaits the court decision on how much child support Edwards needs to pay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.