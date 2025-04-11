"Ant got a 17 year old kid already?" - NBA fans react as Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou earns Anthony Edwards comps after explosive highlights

NBA fans revealed their reactions about Anthony Edwards' young counterpart in Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou. The 18-year-old basketball prospect was putting on a show during a workout session for the Nike Hoop Summit. Seeing him on the court, fans thought his moves and appearance looked familiar.

Yessoufou had a slightly similar haircut to Edwards. Additionally, the youngster wore No. 5 on his jersey, along with an armband below his left elbow. Overall, he had the look of the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

When he had the ball, however, he brought an akin aura to Edwards. His high-flying acrobatics were close to what the Wolves star tends to present on the court. Watch the video to see the likeness he draws from the three-time All-Star.

Given how Yessoufou presented himself on the floor, fans couldn't help but compare him to Ant-Man. Here is some of what the fans had to say about the young prospect.

"Ant got a 17 year old kid already?" a fan said.

"Looks like him too. Is that why," another fan commented.

"Thought that was Anthony Edwards when I was scrolling 👀" one fan said.

Other fans tried to stay away from the Edwards comparison.

"I see Victor oladipo more than ant," a fan said.

"I see a lil Kawhi 🤷🏾‍♂️" one fan commented.

"Yall keep saying ANT but I see a young Oladipo," another fan brought up Victor Oladipo.

Anthony Edwards made NBA history with his 3-pointers

Anthony Edwards is having a career-high in attempts and makes from long distance in the 2024-25 NBA season. He's attempting 10.2 shots from beyond the arc this year and making 39.4 percent. Edwards started strong, shooting from deep, and has been consistent the entire campaign.

During the first 20 games of the year, it was already evident that the Wolves' star was bound to have an incredible performance shooting outside shots. In that stretch of games, Edwards attempted 10.7 threes and made 42.3 percent.

His aggressive long-range performance made him the youngest player in history to make 300 three-pointers in a season. Edwards also became the fifth player to reach such a feat. At the moment of this writing, the Wolves star is tied with Malik Beasley at the No. 1 spot for most threes this year. Both players have recorded 305 3-pointers.

This year, the most attempts in a game Anthony Edwards had from deep was 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the star shooting guard only made four shots from behind the arc that game, and it resulted in a 103-101 loss during their Feb. 12 game.

Edwards has 41 games this year where he shot at least 10 or more from three. Additionally, he never attempted below five shots from deep.

