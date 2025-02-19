"Ant just checked Obama" - NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards boldly dubbing himself 'the truth' to ex-president on Olympics tour

Anthony Edwards had an encounter with former US President Barrack Obama during the 2024 Olympics tour. While Obama is still highly regarded for his contributions to the country, Edwards seemed unfazed by the former president's presence.

During Edwards and Obama's encounter, the former president teased the Minnesota Timberwolves star by saying:

"He can hoop a little bit huh?"

Ant-Man's teammate in Team USA, Joel Embiid, doubled down on Obama's playful jab. While both guys were joking about the situation, Edwards seriously answered:

"Nah. Y'all better stand down. I'm the truth."

Fans on social media were hilariously baffled by the way Anthony Edwards responded to the former US President. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Ant just checked Obama, the audacity is hilarious 🤣"

"Telling the president to stand down is insane 😭😂"

Here are other reactions on X:

"Ant wasn’t finna let Barack lil bruh him 🤣💯," one tweeted.

"Ant is so damn funny. Absolutely wild telling obama he's the truth 😂," another tweeted.

"Ant got the confidence of a man who already paid his bills for the year," one said.

"When you’re the truth, even a former president can’t argue with you," another said.

Anthony Edwards claims to be the next face of the NBA

There's no denying that Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest stars in the NBA today. He's an explosive player with a charismatic personality which makes him a fun player to watch.

Edwards is already successful at 23 years old. He won a gold medal in 2024 playing for Team USA. Then he was given the keys to the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise after the organization decided to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Then earlier this 2025, Ant-Man was named an All-Star for the third straight year.

During a press conference interview during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, the media asked Anthony Edwards what he thought about being the next face of the league. While Edwards acknowledged he's capable of becoming the face, he doesn't like the responsibility that comes with it.

"Well, I’m capable of being that guy, but I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be the guy that shows up, hoops, kills dudes and goes home."

Anthony Edwards' response wasn't at all surprising. Ant-Man has a brash personality, which has resulted in fines off the court due to the antics and foul language he displays daily. Whether there's some truth to Edwards' sentiments or not, there's no denying that he is a big star today.

