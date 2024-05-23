"Ant put Minnesota on the map": Charles Barkley leaves NBA fans amazed after breaking 20-year hiatus in style

Fans were left in amazement after seeing Charles Barkley back in Minnesota after two decades. Game 1 of the Western Conference finals features the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. The first game will take place at Target Center since the Wolves had a better record than the Mavs.

After Game 7 between the Wolves and the Denver Nuggets, Barkley had a chance to talk to Anthony Edwards. Chuck brought up his concern about not knowing a good place to eat in the city since he hasn't been in Minnesota for 20 years. Being his true self, Edwards told the 1993 NBA MVP to "Bring ya a**," and offered to help the former star to look for a decent place to eat.

Now that Game 1 will take place tonight, Barkley was seen in town. The former Phoenix Suns star even wore a hat with the text "Bring ya a**."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bring you a**. We here," Barkley said as he rocked the custom-made hat.

Expand Tweet

Fans couldn't be more excited with how Barkley came back to Minny. Here are some of what the fans had to say about how Edwards had a lot to do with bringing the legend to their city.

"Ant put Minnesota on the map!" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Ant saved minnesota," another fan credited Edwards' influence.

"When I said Ant is the next face of the league I mentioned how big & important personality is and here we are," this fan can see the Edwards effect.

Other fans focused on the arrival of Chuck.

"Chuck getting his hands on some Minnesota churros," this fan referenced on a classic Barkley meme.

Expand Tweet

"Kind of woman they got in Minnesota??" another fan referenced a classic Chuck meme.

"Chuck funny as hell man," one fan shows love to Barkley.

Also read: Anthony Edwards' comical "bring ya a**" comment for Charles Barkley redirects users to Minnesota Tourism's website

Charles Barkley doesn't think the Wolves will make it to the Finals

The backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is something that most fans are looking forward to in the Western Conference finals. Additionally, the athleticism and charisma of Anthony Edwards have fans excited for the seven-game series.

There are a few who believe that the Wolves have what it takes to be in the NBA Finals. Given their intense team defense, the Mavs could lose in the series. However, Charles Barkley isn't one of them as he believes that Dallas is a bad matchup for Minnesota.

"This is just a bad matchup for [the Timberwolves]," Barkley said on Sirius XM NBA Radio’s, "The Starting Lineup". "I’m going with the Mavs and Celtics [to meet in the finals].

Barkley didn't go into detail about why he thinks it could be an unfair matchup for the Wolves. But they have a mission to protect their homecourt in Game 1.

Also read: "Bring ya a**": Anthony Edwards mocks Charles Barkley in epic post-game interaction