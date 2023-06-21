Anthony Black NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Anthony Black has steadily risen in mock drafts that many see him as a Top 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Black played just one season with the Arkansas Razorbacks where he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals.

Despite shooting just 30.1% from behind the arc, many scouts see him as a potentially better shooter than his lone season in college indicates. The former All-SEC freshman oozes with versatility, size around the perimeter and finishing touch around the rim.

Utah is looking to move up in the draft to select Anthony Black. They've contacted Detroit about No. 5 and Indiana about No. 7 for picks No. 9 and No. 16. Some believe that Orlando might take Anthony Black at No. 6 but Washington is very likely to take him at No. 8.

Anthony Black had a slow start to his collegiate career but finished with a flourish. He finished his Arkansas career with a spectacular 20-point, five-steal display against eventual champs UConn.

Scouts have raved about Black's ability to control the tempo of the game. The 20-year-old guard just knows when to slow things down or when to push the game. Some analysts compare his game to that of OKC Thunder's emerging star Josh Giddey.

Anthony Black's defense is perhaps the best part of his game that jumps out. Jonathan Givony had this to say about his play on the gritty side of the game:

"Anthony Black is the best perimeter defender in the 2023 NBA draft and has huge upside as a 6'7 point with an elite feel for the game."

Black, however, is only viewed as an average athlete. He gets by opponents more out of positioning and guile rather than speed and athleticism. Black’s 3.0 turnovers per game were also something that scouts noted. It’s a part of his game that has to significantly improve or it could cost him playing time.

Arkansas Razorback coach Eric Musselman told reporters that Anthony Black never shied away from big moments. It will be a vote of confidence that team executives surely filed.

Who could draft Anthony Black?

Different mock drafts have him somewhere between 8-15. If the Washington Wizards make him the eighth pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, he could start right away for the rebuilding Wizards.

Washington traded superstar Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Landry Shamet, Chris Paul, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps. “CP3” is expected to be traded, giving him the room to eventually show what he can do.

The Dallas Mavericks may also have an interest in him if he falls to the 10th spot, depending on what happens with Kyrie Irving. Luka Doncic could do with an infusion of talent if “Uncle Drew” refuses to stay in Dallas.

Learning behind the incredible “Luka Magic” may even be the best thing that can happen to his young NBA career.

