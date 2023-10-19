Anthony Davis 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Lakers superstar’s performance this season

Anthony Davis is a highly regarded fantasy basketball player, consistently ranking within the Top 10, but he's also one of the Top 5 players when it comes to injury concerns. Over his four years with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has seen limited game time, with appearances numbering 62, 36, 40 and 56, respectively.

When he's in good health, Anthony Davis maintains elite performance, boasting averages of 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game, contributing to an impressive 52 Fantasy Points Per Game (FPPG).

All the underlying statistics support his various skills, even as he enters his thirties. Although there may come a time when LeBron James isn't the primary option, currently, Davis maintains a substantial 28.5 usage percentage even alongside LeBron. Drafting him is a confident move, but it's crucial to be aware that there's a high probability you won't get more than 65 games from him due to his injury history.

Is it ideal to have Anthony Davis on your Fantasy Roster?

When healthy, Anthony Davis is widely regarded as one of the best bigs in the league today. He has a knack for shooting from mid-range and can easily finish inside the paint. To add the cherry on top, Davis is also skilled in protecting the rim with his thunderous blocks while securing the boards for his team. All that being said, having AD on your fantasy roster should be ideal.

If we were to look at his history of injuries, NBA fantasy managers might miss out on valuable numbers whenever Davis is in his street clothes. This issue could easily harm your entire season, making you potentially lose the moment you draft him in your roster.

However, AD made a huge statement this offseason when he promised fans he plans on playing all 82 games. While Davis' words have excited many fans considering how his being healthy could help the LA Lakers become a more solid team in the West this year, many analysts and critics still have their doubts. It's best to take the "Brow's" statements with a grain of salt before drafting him on your roster.