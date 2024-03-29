Anthony Davis 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers power forward's role, impact and minutes

As the regular season winds down, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are still battling for their playoff fate. They currently sit in ninth place with a 41-32 record. However, LA is less than three games behind the Dallas Mavericks, who are clinging on to sixth place.

Since coming over to the Lakers in 2019, AD has been a pillar for the franchise. While there's been ups and downs, he's been an effective running mate to LeBron James. With the postseason right around the corner, Davis will once again be called upon to help lead the charge.

Anthony Davis' regular season stats

Davis bounced back in a big way in 2024, appearing in his highest amount of games since 2018. Along with being a nightly fixture in the lineup, the former No. 1 pick put together an All-Star campaign this season.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anthony Davis 24.7 12.6 3.6 1.2 2.4 55.3 28.9

Anthony Davis playoff stats

Between his time with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, Davis has appeared in 55 total playoff games. Here is a snapshot of how the All-Star big man has performed under the bright lights of the postseason.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anthony Davis 25.9 11.4 2.7 1.3 2.2 53.3 32.7

Strengths and weaknesses

Since entering the NBA, one of Anthony Davis' biggest strengths is his defense. While he's never taken home a Defensive Player of the Year award, he is regarded as one of the top defensvie bigs in the league.

Standing at 6-foot-10 with a long wingspan, Davis a force defensively around the rim. The Lakers' big man also moves well for his size, allowing him to defend on the perimeter as well. With this versatility, Davis' biggest impact on the game most nights is his disruption on this end of the floor.

While he is an elite-level defender, Davis is also productive on the offensive end as well. Along with being a lob threat in the pick-and-roll, he is also a capable mid-range shooter.

That said, three-point shooting is by far the biggest weak point in his game. While Davis is capable of stepping out and hitting shots from deep, he's always shot below league average. Even though it isn't a strong part of his game, Davis has knocked down some big-time threes in his career.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

With this being one of the healthier seasons of his career, Anthony Davis could see a larger uptick in minutes this postseason. Last year, he averaged just around 38 a game. Depending on where he is at physically, it wouldn't be surprising to see that number jump to around 40 in these playoffs.

As for his role, Davis will continue to be a two-way force for the Lakers. He'll anchor the defense with his elite-level rim protection, while being one of LA's main scorers next to LeBron. Davis is sure to do most of his damage in the pick-and-roll with LeBron, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.

Seeing that LeBron is still playing at a high level at age 39, he'll likely have the biggest impact for the Lakers in the postseason. However, after him, no player on the roster should be more impactful than AD.